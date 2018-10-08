Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Twenty snaps shortlisted for Architectural Photography Awards 2018

8 October, 2018 By

Omer Kanipak's photograph of the The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens by Wolfgang Buttress.

Omer Kanipak's photograph of the The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens by Wolfgang Buttress and BDP.

Source:Omer Kanipak

1/20

Hide caption

  • Omer Kanipak's photograph of the The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens by Wolfgang Buttress.

    Omer Kanipak's photograph of the The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens by Wolfgang Buttress and BDP.

    Source:Omer Kanipak

  • Aldo Amoretti's photograph of the Azur Arena in Antibes, France by Auer Weber architects.

    Aldo Amoretti's photograph of the Azur Arena in Antibes, France by Auer Weber architects.

    Source:Aldo Amoretti

  • Brad Feinknopf's photograph of Auburn University, Auburn, USA

    Brad Feinknopf's photograph of Auburn University, Auburn, USA

    Source:Brad Feinknopf

  • Ryan Koopmans' photograph of a Soviet-era sanatorium in the town of Tskaltubo in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia designed by Kalashniko

    Ryan Koopmans' photograph of a Soviet-era sanatorium in the town of Tskaltubo in the former Soviet Republic of Georgia designed by Kalashniko

    Source:Ryan Koopmans

  • Laurian Ghinitoiu's photograph of The Vantablack Pavilion in Pyeongchang, South Korea by Asif Khan

    Laurian Ghinitoiu's photograph of The Vantablack Pavilion in Pyeongchang, South Korea by Asif Khan

    Source:Laurian Ghinitoiu

  • Marius Liutkevicius' photograph of an apartment building in Yaiza, Lanzarote, Spain

    Marius Liutkevicius' photograph of an apartment building in Yaiza, Lanzarote, Spain

    Source:Marius Liutkevicius

  • BRS Sreenag's photograph of Vm Estancia in Chennai, India, by KSM Architecture

    BRS Sreenag's photograph of Vm Estancia in Chennai, India, by KSM Architecture

    Source:BRS Sreenag

  • He Zhenhuan's photograph of the Bank of China Tower, Ningbo China, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP

    He Zhenhuan's photograph of the Bank of China Tower, Ningbo China, by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill

    Source:He Zhenhuan

  • Shao Feng's photograph of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Border Crossing Facility by ECADI

    Shao Feng's photograph of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Border Crossing Facility by ECADI

    Source:Shao Feng

  • Pawel Paniczko's photograph of Long Museum West Bund Shanghai, China by Atelier Deshaus

    Pawel Paniczko's photograph of Long Museum West Bund Shanghai, China, by Atelier Deshaus

    Source:Pawel Paniczko

  • Eugeni Pons' photograph of The Théodore Gouvy Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach, France by Dominique Coulon & Associés

    Eugeni Pons' photograph of The Théodore Gouvy Theatre in Freyming-Merlebach, France, by Dominique Coulon & Associés

    Source:Eugeni Pons

  • Suraj Garg's photograph of the ceiling of Liège-Guillemins station in Belgium by Santiago Calatrava

    Suraj Garg's photograph of the ceiling of Liège-Guillemins station in Belgium by Santiago Calatrava

    Source:Suraj Garg

  • Dirk Vonten's photograph of Castle Neuschwanstein in Winter

    Dirk Vonten's photograph of Castle Neuschwanstein in Winter

    Source:Dirk Vonten

  • Marco Tagliarino's photograph of The Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy by Italo Rota and Fabio Fornasari

    Marco Tagliarino's photograph of The Piazza Duomo in Milan, Italy, by Italo Rota and Fabio Fornasari

    Source:Marco Tagliarino

  • Zhu Wenqiao's photograph of swimmers on the riverside opposite Raffles City Chongqing, China by Safdie Architects

    Zhu Wenqiao's photograph of swimmers on the riverside opposite Raffles City Chongqing, China, by Safdie Architects

    Source:Zhu Wenqiao

  • Jeff Eden's photograph of The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, UK during winter by Wolfgang Buttress

    Jeff Eden's photograph of The Hive at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, UK, during winter by Wolfgang Buttress and BDP

    Source:Jeff Eden

  • Ai Qing CreatAR ImagesProject's photograph of The Seashore Chapel in Qinhuangdao, China by Vector Architects

    Ai Qing CreatAR ImagesProject's photograph of The Seashore Chapel in Qinhuangdao, China, by Vector Architects

    Source:Ai Qing CreatAR ImagesProject

  • David Mocatta's photograph of The Ouse Valley viaduct in Sussex, UK

    David Mocatta's photograph of The Ouse Valley viaduct in Sussex, UK

    Source:David Mocatta

  • James Newton's photograph of The Vortex, Bloomberg headquarters by Foster + Partners

    James Newton's photograph of The Vortex, Bloomberg headquarters by Foster + Partners

    Source:James Newton

  • Roman Robroek's photograph of a semi-abandoned power station in Kelenfold, Budapest, Hungary

    Roman Robroek's photograph of a semi-abandoned power station in Kelenfold, Budapest, Hungary

    Source:Roman Robroek

From an abandoned power station in Hungary to swimmers bathing in front of the towers of Raffles City Chongqing in China, this year’s Architectural Photography Awards has revealed its shortlist of images

The winner of this year’s award – picked from the 20 finalists – will be announced at the World Architecture Festival taking place next month in Amsterdam.

In addition to four main categories—Exteriors, Interiors, Sense of Place and Buildings in Use—two additional categories have been added this year: Mobile and Portfolio.

Among the shortlisted photographs are two images of The Hive installation at the Royal Botanic Gardens, designed by Wolfgang Buttress and BDP.

Omer Kanipak’s photograph shows children peering through a glass pane, while Jeff Eden’s wintry shot depicts the structure in a flurry of snow.

Other shortlisted photographs include James Newton’s image of the Vortex lobby of Foster + Partners’ RIBA Stirling Prize-shortlisted Bloomberg’s European HQ, and David Mocatta’s image of the Ouse Valley viaduct in Sussex. 

Photographs from almost 50 different countries, including Australia, Canada and India, were entered into this year’s competition.

The shortlisted photographs will be exhibited at the World Architecture Festival from November 28-30, with visitors able to vote for their overall winner of the four main categories.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs