Twenty snaps shortlisted for Architectural Photography Awards 2018

From an abandoned power station in Hungary to swimmers bathing in front of the towers of Raffles City Chongqing in China, this year’s Architectural Photography Awards has revealed its shortlist of images

The winner of this year’s award – picked from the 20 finalists – will be announced at the World Architecture Festival taking place next month in Amsterdam.

In addition to four main categories—Exteriors, Interiors, Sense of Place and Buildings in Use—two additional categories have been added this year: Mobile and Portfolio.

Among the shortlisted photographs are two images of The Hive installation at the Royal Botanic Gardens, designed by Wolfgang Buttress and BDP.

Omer Kanipak’s photograph shows children peering through a glass pane, while Jeff Eden’s wintry shot depicts the structure in a flurry of snow.

Other shortlisted photographs include James Newton’s image of the Vortex lobby of Foster + Partners’ RIBA Stirling Prize-shortlisted Bloomberg’s European HQ, and David Mocatta’s image of the Ouse Valley viaduct in Sussex.

Photographs from almost 50 different countries, including Australia, Canada and India, were entered into this year’s competition.

The shortlisted photographs will be exhibited at the World Architecture Festival from November 28-30, with visitors able to vote for their overall winner of the four main categories.