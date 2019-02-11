Trio wins £75k Thornton Heath community space contest

A joint effort by emerging practices Compendium, Studio Yu and tomos.design has been selected for the publicly tendered £15,000 contract for a new meanwhile use in Thornton Heath.

The appointment comes almost a year after Studio Yu and tomos.design were selected to design one of nine bench installations in the Square Mile as part of the 2018 London Festival of Architecture.

Rival teams shortlisted for the Thornton Heath community space included Studio 163, Intervention Architecture, local artist Van Dang, Samantha Foley and Mark Warren, Con|Form Architects, and Urban Edge Design with local artist Bareface.

The contest sought ‘innovative’ proposals to transform an underused plaza outside the Ambassador House office complex opposite Thornton Heath train station into an area for community events and locally inspired art.

Councillor and cabinet lead for planning and regeneration Paul Scott said: ‘This is very exciting news for Thornton Heath and the review team were delighted with the standard of the shortlisted entries.

‘The architectural team selected did not submit a finalised design because they want the idea to emerge through engaging with the community that is going to benefit from the transformation of this public space.

‘I look forward to seeing the design develop and become something residents in Thornton Heath can really get behind and be proud of.’

The winning team – working collaboratively as CR7 Square – will work with residents and the local artists Van Dang and Bareface to draw up proposals for the site.

In a statement CR7 Square said: ‘We are delighted to have been selected to deliver this new community-led public space in the heart of Thornton Heath.

‘This project offers an exciting opportunity to design from the bottom up, listening and learning from what the community want through a series of workshops and events.

‘With a shared authorship approach we will deliver a community space that truly belongs to the people of Thornton Heath.’

Ambassador House is a large 1970s office complex situated immediately opposite Thornton Heath train station.

The project aims to deliver a meanwhile civic space to host community events outside Ambassador House along with wall art that reflects the heritage and culture of the local area.

The small-scale project – open to architects, landscape architects and artists – is part of larger long-term plans to upgrade civic spaces and promote business within the suburban town centre.