Tributes paid to ‘influential’ teacher David Dunster

Dunster was Roscoe Professor of Architecture of the University of Liverpool from 1995 to 2010, heading up the department for the first five years of that stint.

He was respected for implementing group work for student design projects, with four of his former pupils at the Bartlett going on to form Allford Hall Monaghan Morris.

One of them, founding director Paul Monaghan, said: ‘Simon, Jonathan, Peter and I were very sad to hear this news. David was our tutor at the Bartlett and a long-time mentor and friend of the practice. He was a great influence on our lives and one of the people who inspired us to set up in practice in the late 80s. We will miss him.’

Dunster was born in Kent in August 1945 and studied architecture at the Bartlett, UCL, before later becoming a lecturer at the institution for nine years.

Architect Farshid Moussavi, who was taught there by Dunster, said: ‘As head of diploma in my final year at the Bartlett, he had a tremendous impact on my ideas about architecture and inspired me to teach alongside practising.

‘He taught me that architecture is connected to the world of philosophy and culture, and that its impact isn’t just through metrics. He seemed to be immersed in the world of books and I remember his eyes sparkling when he was discussing ideas!’

His way of teaching was quiet and modest

She added: ‘He rarely explained himself as a teacher or gave instructions for students to follow. His way of teaching was quiet and modest. He would create situations where we as students needed to negotiate our way through a project as if it were a real situation.

‘He treated everyone equally and with great generosity – if you had an idea, he would reach out and encourage you.’

Torsten Schmiedeknecht, deputy head of school at the University of Liverpool, said: ’During his time as head of department, David Dunster brought numerous critics and guests of high reputation and quality, from both practice and academia, to the school and thus created a vibrant teaching environment. He was very well connected and knew many well known architects personally.

’David was one of the last of his kind, namely incredibly knowledgeable on all things architectural and cultural, in particular western European 20th-century architecture, and a very enthusiastic, innovative and supportive teacher. Being well travelled, he carried a vast library of buildings he had visited in his head.’

Schmiedeknecht said Dunster gave him his first job.

’In one of my first years teaching part-time at Liverpool, when I was still living in London, he let me stay with him and his family overnight once a week for a whole semester. I remember those evenings like it was yesterday, when as a young lecturer I would be fed great food, wine and knowledge over the dinner table. Often there would be other guests invited and to me Wednesday evening chez Dunster was synonymous with great fun.

’He was highly educated and cultured man, and, apart from architecture, he had a very keen interest in art, music – he played the piano – and literature. He loved food – eating and cooking - and had many great restaurant tips from all over Europe up his sleeve.’

Dunster also held staff roles at London’s Kingston Polytechnic and South Bank University.

He was a visiting professor to Rice University in Texas and Chicago Circle Campus as well as being a visiting fellow to the University of Melbourne and the Architectural League of New York.

Dunster published a number of articles in the Architectural Review and other journals over a period spanning more than 30 years. He also wrote several books, including Architecture and the Sites of History, which he co-authored with Iain Borden.

In 2004 Dunster told the AJ that his favourite building was Borromini’s San Carlo alle Quattro Fontane in Rome. Within the same article he revealed himself to be a fan of Jane Austin’s novels as well as Federico Fellini’s films.

Asked his advice for architecture students, Dunster replied: ‘Treat authority with the contempt that it deserves; never talk about buildings you have not seen; and learn to read and write English.’

Dunster died peacefully on 11 January at The Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel after a short illness.