Tributes paid to housebuilding ‘Colossus’ Tony Pidgley

29 June, 2020 By

Tony Pidgley chairman Berkeley Group

  One Blackfriars by SimpsonHaugh for Berkeley
  One Blackfriars by SimpsonHaugh for Berkeley

    One Blackfriars by SimpsonHaugh for Berkeley

    Source:Shutterstock/ Ron Ellis

  One Blackfriars by SimpsonHaugh for Berkeley

    One Blackfriars by SimpsonHaugh for Berkeley

    Source:Shutterstock jono photography

  • Shutterstock berkeley homes kidbrooke

    Berkeley Homes' ongoing work at Kidbrooke Village, Greenwich

    Source:Shutterstock

  Glenn Howells Architects' Kidbrooke Station Square scheme

    Glenn Howells Architects' Kidbrooke Station Square scheme

    Source:Glenn Howells Architects

  St George's Wharf and The Tower in Vauxhall, London by Broadway Malyan

    St George's Wharf and The Tower in Vauxhall, London by Broadway Malyan

    Source:Shutterstock/Jed Leicester

Developer Tony Pidgley, the driving force behind housebuilding giant Berkeley, has died, aged 72

From a humble start – he was adopted from Barnardo’s by travellers at the age of four and spent his early life living in a disused railway carriage – the ‘super street smart’ developer famously went onto create a property company worth billions, employing more than 2,500 staff.

Started in 1976, Berkeley began building on small sites across the home counties, before moving into major urban regeneration in London, Birmingham, Manchester and other northern cities in the 1990s.

In the early 2000s, Berkeley shifted its focus to concentrate on large-scale redevelopments in and around the capital. It was during this time its joint venture company St George built the opinion-splitting St George’s Wharf scheme and tower by Broadway Malyan, once voted the AJ100’s least favourite building.

Other recent schemes in London include SimpsonHaugh’s recently completed One Blackfriars tower on the South Bank and the ongoing Kidbrooke Village development masterplanned by Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands.

Urban Splash chairman and founder Tom Bloxham described Pidgley as a ‘true legend’. He told the AJ: ’Although [we as a company are] more design-focused, while Berkeley is much, much bigger, both can seen as entrepreneurial disrupters.

’He was one of the first to recognise what we were doing in early 90s – creating city-centre lofts in the north.

’He visited our Smithfield Buildings, hired [our architect] Roger Stephenson and the whole professional team and emulated the loft idea and pushed into city centres.

’This helped kick-start the regeneration of Manchester and other urban centres when other housebuilders had rejected [them].’

Pidgley was known for his skills at predicting the market, selling and buying at the right times. Bloxham added: ’In 2004 he foresaw both the 2007 crash and how London would [subsequently] boom.’

Under-fire housing minister Robert Jenrick hailed Pidgley, who was awarded a CBE for services to the housing sector and the community in 2013, as a ‘Colossus of the property world’.

Former CABE chair Paul Finch said: ‘After a first encounter over a critical CABE design review, Tony Pidgley recognised the value of genuine constructive design advice, and told ministers more than once that CABE was a good thing.

’Design quality in his developments strengthened over the years and his contribution to housebuilding will be long remembered, as will his no-nonsense contributions on the London stand at MIPIM.’

Rob Perrins, chief executive of Berkeley, said: ‘[Pidgley] was a brilliant man who I have been fortunate to work closely with for 20 years. He started Berkeley by building one house and his vision grew into a FTSE 100 company.

’He knew he would never retire, so he ensured that his culture was embedded in the company for when this sad day came.’

Pidgley died on Friday (26 June) after suffering a stroke. 

