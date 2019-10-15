Tributes paid to ‘funny, flamboyant and cultured’ Jencks

The profession has paid tribute to Charles Jencks, the ‘ godfather of Postmodernism ’ and co-founder of the Maggie’s cancer care charity, who has died, aged 80

The US-born landscape designer, architectural historian and theorist, who wrote more than 30 books, including The Language of Post-Modern Architecture (1977), died at his London home on Sunday night (13 October).

In May 2018 Jencks’s own home was handed a Grade I listing. The ‘inventive and ingenious’ Thematic House (1985) had been designed with Terry Farrell and includes contributions from US Postmodernist architect Michael Graves, sculptor Celia Scott, and sculptor and artist Eduardo Paolozzi. There are currently plans to convert it to an archive museum which will be open to the public by appointment.

As well as lecturing at more than 40 universities around the world, he worked on numerous landform architecture projects, such as the Garden of Cosmic Speculation, earthworks at Jupiter Artland outside Edinburgh, and the so-called Lady of the North, a 400m-long land-sculpture near Cramlington, Northumberland.

In 1995, with his late wife, Maggie Keswick, he set up the Maggie’s cancer care trust. The organisation has built nearly 20 cancer care drop-in centres with some of the world’s leading architects, including Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, which won the 2009 RIBA Stirling Prize for its Hammersmith scheme.

Charles Holland of Charles Holland Architects and formerly of FAT described Jencks as a ‘hugely influential figure on the world of architecture and on me personally’.

He said: ’Modern Movements in Architecture (1973) was one of the first books I read and it remains for me the best general history of modernism out there. It is funny and incisive, never po-faced and full of learning worn without pretence. The issues of Architectural Digest he edited through the 1970s and 80s helped shape the intellectual landscape of architecture and formed the background of much of my education. It is impossible to think of that period without him.

’Years later, my FAT colleagues and I were thrilled to get to edit a copy of AD with him. Working on Radical Post Modernism was a pleasure and I remember the afternoons we spent at his wonderful house in Holland Park talking about architecture and everything else with great affection. He was a great historian, a funny, flamboyant and cultured figure and a very generous and charming man.’

Piers Gough of CZWG, who designed the Maggie’s Centre at Nottingham City Hospital, said: ‘Charlie was the most worldly of writers and critics and an otherworldly practitioner and proselytiser. His exuberant accounts of contemporary architecture were second to none, because he had travelled the world, personally visited every major building and discussed them with their architects as an equal. He was able to convey pleasure in all the strands of current architectural endeavour through popular lavishly illustrated volumes of books and magazines.’

Thematic House [aka Elemental house, Cosmic House] at 19 Lansdowne Walk, Kensington and Chelsea, London (Grade I) by Charles Jencks and Terry Farrell - solar staircase

He added: ‘Meanwhile, to find an original untapped influence for his own work he pursued cosmology. Being at once scientific and mystical, he proclaimed it as the ultimate Postmodern reference. He was always warm, smiling, welcoming and interested as well as excited to tell of another new discovery. We met when he taught history at the Architecture Association and soon after generously commissioned a jacuzzi room for his house, I proposed an upside-down dome to sit in, so unforgettably Charlie organised an hilarious evening with an upside-down show of his slides of domes to choose from.’

Maggie’s chief executive Laura Lee said: ’It’s very hard to come to terms with Charles not being here as he has been such a pivotal part in developing Maggie’s vision for a different type of cancer care and turning that vision into a reality.

’Over the past 23 years his passion, drive and imagination meant that leading architects from across the world came to build these extraordinary centres; places which have benefited thousands of people with cancer, both in the UK and abroad.

She added: ’’I know Charles will be remembered for his many talents, but for me personally his legacy lies in the contribution he has made to ensuring people living with cancer, and those close to them, have the best possible support.

‘Maggie’s would not be the organisation it is today without his tenacity, dedication and charisma. He will be sorely missed. Our thoughts are with his family.’

Jencks was born in Baltimore, Maryland, in June 1939. His father was composer Gardner Platt Jencks.

After receiving a degree in English Literature from Harvard University in 1961 and a Master of Arts degree from Harvard Graduate School of Design in 1965, he moved to the UK.

Five years later in he received a PhD in architectural history, studying under Reyner Banham at University College, London. His thesis became the source for Modern Movements in Architecture.

Jencks married Pamela Balding in 1961 but the marriage ended in summer 1973. He had two sons with Balding. He later married Maggie Keswick with whom he had two children: John Jencks, a London-based filmmaker, and Lily Clare Jencks.

Jencks married his third wife, Louisa Lane Fox, in 2006.

Landform, in the gardens of the Scottish National Gallery of Modern Art in Edinburgh

Sam Jacob of Sam Jacob Studio and formerly of FAT

Charles embodied a rare spirit of architectural adventure. Provocative, challenging, demanding, but also always generous with it all underwritten with warmth and humour. His rare mix of intelligence and action meant theory for him was not something separate from the world but an active part of making the world. Words spilled into projects (or vica versa). He was endlessly positive about the power of architecture to act in the world, always curious, ever tolerant of difference and supportive of new possibilities. Thank you for all those -isms and charts, all those books and landscapes, that house and everything else. Ad-hocism for ever. And may Pluralism endure long after his passing. Edwin Heathcote, architecture critic

Charles was a rare figure in contemporary architecture, a writer, a patron, a catalyst and a provocateur. He was genial, witty and generous and he will be much missed. He used to be characterised by a natty velvet or chord suit, scarf raffishly draped over one shoulder and a hat, always standing out at a party, a head above most of the guests, where, inevitably, he knew everyone. He was the doctor who declared the death sentence of Modernism I suppose like many architects of my generation Jencks’s works formed the cornerstone of my early reading in architecture - Modern Movements in Architecture, which was a readable, cool, clever and occasionally controversial introduction to the last century and The Language of Post Modern Architecture which went through 11 printings and revisions and God knows how many translations. He was the doctor who declared the death sentence of Modernism, gave life and theory to Post Modernism and then stuck with it, long after almost everyone else had abandoned it. While, to many, PoMo quickly became a moribund aberration, for Charles every subsequent iteration of architecture was only an expansion of the PoMo moment, from Deconstructivism through the work of Gehry, Zaha and Rem, all of whom were close friends. In fact Rem even designed a couple of rooms in his house, which Jencks rejected as not symbolic enough. Which brings us to the house, a stucco-fronted 19th century job in Holland Park which Jencks conceived as an embodiment of his ideas on the cosmos, myth, classicism and, indeed, the whole of architecture. The Cosmic House, which was listed at Grade I last year, is now being adapted or a new life as a museum, archive and forum, to designs by Jencks himself and his daughter Lily. Jencks annointed me ‘Keeper of Meaning’, which I consider just about the perfect job title. Show Fullscreen Parco Portello in Milan Source: Shutterstock Parco Portello in Milan Of course, beyond writing, Jencks was himself a designer, not only of his own house but of landscapes and forms around the world from his own Garden of Cosmic Speculation at his Portrack house to the huge Parco Portello in Milan. Inspired by breakthroughs in science, from genetics to cosmology and black holes, he tried to translate complex ideas into the most archaic expressions and instinctive, landforms, using the landscape to embody notions of the earth, space and time. In recent years with his work for the Maggie’s Cancer Caring centres he ensured that the charity became, arguably, the most ambitious and voracious single patron of architecture in the world and used those buildings not as baubles but as places of healing and human warmth. Jencks became so much associated with PoMo that, perhaps, his influence waned over recent decades. But, as PoMo returned as culture rather than kitsch, his work is arguably as relevant now as it ever was. After all, who has written better or more compellingly or more accessibly about what architecture is, why it is like that, and what it could be?

