Tributes paid to architect who died in Hampstead Heath pool tragedy

Tributes have been paid to 54-year-old architect Chris Slamon, who died while swimming in Highgate Men’s Bathing Pond on Hampstead Heath earlier this month

His firm, Whitechapel-based Stockwool, said it was ‘devastated by the tragic loss’ adding that Slamon was ’a larger than life character’ who had instantly become a ’well-loved member of the practice’ following his arrival in April 2016.

An associate director at Stockwool and a ‘key part’ of the practice’s management team, Slamon had previously worked at Pozzoni in London and at Chetwood Architects. He had more than 30 years’ experience within the industry.

A spokesperson for the practice said: ‘The industry as a whole, and we at Stockwool in particular, will miss Chris.

‘[He] was a larger than life character with impressive networking skills, a phenomenal memory for people and their individual circumstances, an ability to light up any meeting room with his wonderful humour, with a huge drive and an immense passion for the industry.

‘Not surprisingly tributes and messages of condolences have been flooding in from all over. Stockwool is collecting these for Chris’s wife, two daughters and wider family and friends. A great testament to his amazing contribution to our industry over many years.’

Slamon specialised in the design and delivery of complex urban mixed-use projects. At Stockwool he led a number of projects at both pre-planning and detailed design stages including the construction delivery of the Silk District in east London for Mount Anvil.

Show Fullscreen The Silk District, a development by Stockwool for Mount Anvil and L&Q The Silk District, a development by Stockwool for Mount Anvil and L&Q

He was also leading a team developing a large residential scheme for the Stoke Wharf site in Slough.

Laurie Chetwood, the founder of Chetwood Architects, said that Slamon had been a ‘central figure’ in the development of the business during his 18 years at the practice between 1993 and 2011.

He said: ‘He was very much a man of the people, and people came first in his architectural work too. This was recognised when two significant residential schemes he led – Chapel, Southampton and New England Quarter, Brighton – were awarded CABE Building for Life Gold Standard and National Housing Design Awards.

‘He was gregarious and funny and ensured that earnestness – the malaise of the profession – was kept very much in the background.’

Chetwood added: ‘We will always appreciate the contribution Chris made and his influence that is still felt within the business.’

Slamon was born in Moss Side, Manchester, and moved to London in the 1980s. He died on 1 June after what his family described a ‘tragic accident’.