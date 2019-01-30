Transport guru Hiro Aso leaves Gensler

Transport expert Hiro Aso, famous for his work on the redevelopment of King’s Cross Station, has left global design firm Gensler by ‘mutual agreement’

Aso had been leading Gensler’s projects in the railway and infrastructure sector and was working on the practice’s ambitious Leeds Station masterplan, which includes a new terminus for HS2.

The practice swooped for Aso in 2015 after he left John McAslan + Partners after 20 years following a major management restructure. Aso had been in charge of transport and infrastructure at McAslans, where he was lead programme architect on the £547 million overhaul of King’s Cross Station.

He joined Gensler with former McAslan colleague and fellow transport expert Paul Rea in a headline-grabbing move.

Paul Rea and Hiro Aso - new arrivals at Gensler in 2015 Paul Rea and Hiro Aso - when they arrived at Gensler in 2015

At the time of their arrival, Gensler’s regional managing principal Duncan Swinhoe said Aso’s appointment demonstrated the firm’s recognition of London as a global centre of transportation excellence.



A statement released by Gensler read: ‘Hiro Aso is stepping down as Gensler’s head of transport and Infrastructure by mutual agreement. We thank him for his contribution over the last four years and wish him the very best for the future.

‘We see big opportunities in infrastructure generally in both the UK and across Europe where we’ve recently expanded into Germany. Gensler has considerable global capability in the design and integration of transport infrastructure into cities and strategic development projects. The firm remains focused on new opportunities for the business while continuing to deliver high-quality services to all our clients and their projects.’

Gensler, which has its headquarters in San Francisco, insisted Aso’s departure would have no impact on its UK workload.



