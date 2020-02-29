Top speakers announced for AJ Summit in April

Leading figures from British Land, the Committee on Climate Change, the London School of Economics and practices including dRMM, Featherstone Young and Boston-based MASS Design Group will address delegates at County Hall

AJ Summit 2020 takes place on April 2 and will focus on how architects and others can respond to the climate emergency by embracing the whole-life carbon agenda and the principles of the circular economy.

Taking place at London’s County Hall on the South Bank, AJ Summit will host a series of talks, panels and case studies highlighting how architects, clients and their project partners can collaborate to achieve positive design outcomes and work towards net-zero architecture.

Speakers confirmed so far include British Land’s head of sustainable developments Juliette Morgan, head of buildings and international at the Committee on Climate Change Jenny Hill, professor of social policy at the LSE Anne Power and engineer and instigator of the London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI), Clara Bagenal George.

The AJ Summit will also be a networking opportunity with firms already signed up to attend including Aecom, Arup Architecture, First Base, Haworth Tompkins, Purcell Architecture, Rogers Stirk Harbour + Partners, Waugh Thistleton Architects and Webb Yates Engineers.

To date almost 900 architecture practices have signed up to Architects Declare, acknowledging the paradigm shift required by the construction industry to tackle the looming threat of climate change. The AJ Summit will respond to that by exploring practical solutions for architects and others in the industry and is run in association with the AJ’s RetroFirst campaign for reuse in construction.

What is AJ Summit?

AJ Summit brings together clients, architects, academics and construction industry leaders to share their experience and expertise in developing practical systems to slash whole life carbon emissions. AJ Summit will provide architects with realistic tools to incorporate climate-responsible working methods into their practice.

When and where is it taking place?

Thursday 2 April, 9am to 6pm at County Hall, Belvedere Road, London SE1 7PB

What’s happening on the day?

The day will feature a combination of talks, interviews and debates, as well as innovative case studies and practical masterclasses. The event is rounded off by drinks and networking.



What’s in it for me?

Hear from key clients, prominent architects and innovators from across the industry, those who are actively mitigating the impact of construction on the environment

Discuss how architects can support a circular economy and maintain a viable business

Hear stand-out case studies - intelligent retrofits, sustainable materials and methods, all with inspiring design outcomes

Learn how to talk to clients about sustainability

Meet with industry leaders - clients, engineers and suppliers who are working toward climate-responsible practises

How do I book?

You can book your tickets online or, if you have questions, please contact Charlotte McKenzie on 020 3953 2050 or email charlotte.mckenzie@emap.com

If you are a supplier or manufacturer interested in partnership, contact Hannah Buckley on 020 3953 2941 or email Hannah.Buckley@emap.com