Top clients to appear at AJ Summit next month

AJ Summit: Collaborate to Create at U+I on 4 April will feature leading clients including British Land, Argent, HUB, Urban Splash, Brick by Brick and North West Cambridge

AJ Summit, hosted by developer U+I at its head office in London’s Victoria, will explore the key relationship between architect and clients as well as the role of others involved in the design and delivery of cutting-edge projects.

The event will bring together leading players to share best practice, pinpoint innovation and learn more about the most successful partnerships. Sessions include Argent’s Tom Goodall and Mark Latham of of Urban Splash discussing how they choose architects; disruptive tech; diversity and sustainability. You can download the full programme here.

Speakers from the client side include U+I creative director Martyn Evans, Roger Madelin and Emma Cariaga from British Land, HUB Group’s Steve Sanham, Roger Zogolovitch of Solidspace, Network Rail’s Frank Anatole and Heather Topel of North West Cambridge Development.

Others taking part include architects Paul Karakusevic and Carl Turner, leading structural engineer Roma Agrawal and consultant Patricia Brown.

AJ editor Emily Booth said: ‘AJ Summit is an opportunity to learn, share and network with top clients during a thought-provoking day of discussion and debate. Collaboration is key to all successful architectural projects, and AJ Summit’s packed programme of talks, panels and case studies will offer inspiration and insight. We look forward to seeing you there!’

Why attend AJ Summit?

Collaboration is critical especially on larger projects where multiple parties are involved. Typically, successful collaboration is achieved when all parties are around the table early, understand each other’s point of views and work towards the common goal.