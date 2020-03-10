Tim Groom submits plans for trio of Manchester towers

Tim Groom Architects has submitted plans for a trio of new apartment blocks on three sites in New Cross, on the edge of Manchester city centre, for developer Mulbury
The practice has designed a 13-storey tower with 161 apartments, a roof terrace and ground-floor commercial space for Bendix Street.
Another development on Oldham Road would see 144 apartments spread across 11 storeys and also features commercial space and a roof terrace.
A third scheme will deliver 73 apartments on the site of the former emergency services station on Goulden Road. This building would retain its Grade II-listed chimney as well as original cast-iron columns and part of the entrance and perimeter.
Practice founder Tim Groom said the schemes would ‘show some Mancunian personality off’.
The sites are being developed by local company Mulbury and are expected to be ruled on by Manchester City Council in July.
Project team
Location New Cross, Manchester
Local authority Manchester
Type of project Residential
Client Mulbury
Architect Tim Groom Architects
Landscape architect Layer
Planning consultant Deloitte Real Estate
Structural engineer Scott Hughes
M&E consultant Futureserv
Quantity surveyor RLB
Visuals Darc Studio
