Tim Groom submits plans for trio of Manchester towers

Tim Groom Architects has submitted plans for a trio of new apartment blocks on three sites in New Cross, on the edge of Manchester city centre, for developer Mulbury

The practice has designed a 13-storey tower with 161 apartments, a roof terrace and ground-floor commercial space for Bendix Street.

Another development on Oldham Road would see 144 apartments spread across 11 storeys and also features commercial space and a roof terrace.

A third scheme will deliver 73 apartments on the site of the former emergency services station on Goulden Road. This building would retain its Grade II-listed chimney as well as original cast-iron columns and part of the entrance and perimeter.

Show Fullscreen 01 tga goulden street cgi front elevation Source: Tim Groom Architects Front elevation of proposed Goulden Street scheme, with Grade II-listed chimney

Practice founder Tim Groom said the schemes would ‘show some Mancunian personality off’.



The sites are being developed by local company Mulbury and are expected to be ruled on by Manchester City Council in July.

Show Fullscreen 04 tga goulden street proposed axonometric Source: Tim Groom Architects Axonometric of proposed Goulden Street scheme