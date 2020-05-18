Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Tim Groom submits plans for 380-home Manchester scheme

18 May, 2020 By

11 tga trafford bar cgi view 5

Trafford Bar by Tim Groom Architects - submitted for planning Spring 2020

Source:Darc Studio

1/12

Hide caption

  • 11 tga trafford bar cgi view 5

    Trafford Bar by Tim Groom Architects - submitted for planning Spring 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 08 tga trafford bar cgi view 4

    Trafford Bar by Tim Groom Architects - submitted for planning Spring 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 02 tga trafford bar cgi view 2

    Trafford Bar by Tim Groom Architects - submitted for planning Spring 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 01 tga trafford bar cgi view 1

    Trafford Bar by Tim Groom Architects - submitted for planning Spring 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 12 tga trafford bar cgi view 6

    Trafford Bar by Tim Groom Architects - submitted for planning Spring 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 04 tga trafford bar cgi view 3

    Trafford Bar by Tim Groom Architects - submitted for planning Spring 2020

    Source:Darc Studio

  • 03 tga trafford bar massing development

    Massing development

  • 06 tga trafford bar typical floor plan

    Typical floor plan

  • 05 tga trafford bar ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

  • 07 tga trafford bar roof plan

    Roof plan

  • 10 tga trafford bar model axos

    Model - axonometrics

  • 09 tga trafford bar model overview
  • Comment

Tim Groom Architects has submitted plans for a 380-home scheme close to both Old Trafford football and cricket grounds in Manchester

The five-block Trafford Bar project will replace abandoned industrial units in Skerton Road, which had been home to bakery supplier Arkady Craigmillar until 2013.

The project next to Trafford Bar Metrolink Interchange and on the boundary of Trafford Council’s Civic Quarter Masterplan is backed by Arcadian Developments.

Describing its design approach, the practice said: ‘The development in the area over the past 50 years has seen a distinct lack of architectural cohesion, with a varied material palettes emerging. We intend to produce a robust and contextual development, which responds to the industry and royal streets of the area.

A planning decision is expected in July.

09 tga trafford bar model overview

09 tga trafford bar model overview

Architect’s view

The borough of Trafford has a rich and varied history of residences that is intrinsically linked to the stories and fortunes of the area. The area began to see the arrival of larger villa houses and later suburban garden streets when train connections allowed easy transport between the centre of commerce in Manchester. As industrialisation expanded into the area, densification of housing began and smaller Victorian terraces were constructed to house local workers; an example still visible is in Trafford Park Village that was conceived as an American-style workers village.

From the late 19th century until the 1980s, there was once a series of ‘Royal’ avenues that were presumably named after the area’s Royal-connected events of the past. These avenues were named Royal, King’s, Prince’s and Queen’s. These streets ran perpendicular to Talbot Road and were lined with a variety of different large semi-detached Victorian villas that each had their own private outdoor garden spaces. Isolated examples of these types of villas remain in the area with near.

Our intention is to use the local houses to help inform the design for the proposal. We therefore wanted to dissect the architecture and use these elements [such as adapting the idea of the bay window] as characteristics for our proposal.

03 tga trafford bar massing development

03 tga trafford bar massing development

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more