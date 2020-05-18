Tim Groom submits plans for 380-home Manchester scheme

Tim Groom Architects has submitted plans for a 380-home scheme close to both Old Trafford football and cricket grounds in Manchester

The five-block Trafford Bar project will replace abandoned industrial units in Skerton Road, which had been home to bakery supplier Arkady Craigmillar until 2013.

The project next to Trafford Bar Metrolink Interchange and on the boundary of Trafford Council’s Civic Quarter Masterplan is backed by Arcadian Developments.

Describing its design approach, the practice said: ‘The development in the area over the past 50 years has seen a distinct lack of architectural cohesion, with a varied material palettes emerging. We intend to produce a robust and contextual development, which responds to the industry and royal streets of the area.

A planning decision is expected in July.

Show Fullscreen 09 tga trafford bar model overview

Architect’s view

The borough of Trafford has a rich and varied history of residences that is intrinsically linked to the stories and fortunes of the area. The area began to see the arrival of larger villa houses and later suburban garden streets when train connections allowed easy transport between the centre of commerce in Manchester. As industrialisation expanded into the area, densification of housing began and smaller Victorian terraces were constructed to house local workers; an example still visible is in Trafford Park Village that was conceived as an American-style workers village.

From the late 19th century until the 1980s, there was once a series of ‘Royal’ avenues that were presumably named after the area’s Royal-connected events of the past. These avenues were named Royal, King’s, Prince’s and Queen’s. These streets ran perpendicular to Talbot Road and were lined with a variety of different large semi-detached Victorian villas that each had their own private outdoor garden spaces. Isolated examples of these types of villas remain in the area with near.

Our intention is to use the local houses to help inform the design for the proposal. We therefore wanted to dissect the architecture and use these elements [such as adapting the idea of the bay window] as characteristics for our proposal.