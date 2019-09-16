Tim Groom submits new plans for stalled Warrington site

Tim Groom Architects has revealed all-new plans for a plot in central Warrington, Cheshire, replacing earlier proposals abandoned following the 2008 recession
Submitted for outline planning, the latest scheme for the ‘redundant’ Wireworks site between Winwick Street and Tanners Lane includes 550 homes, a 160-bed hotel and 3,000m² of offices and shops.
The project, for developer Iliad Group, features six blocks ranging in height from two to 17 storeys and sits within the wider Warrington City Centre Masterplan and Stadium Quarter development area.
Previous plans by the same developer, then working with architect Falconer Chester Hall, were approved by the government in 2007. Although the approval was later extended in 2010, the scheme was never built out.
According to Tim Groom Architects, the latest proposal ’seeks to provide well-designed and sustainable new homes’ alongside workspace and a hotel to create a ‘diverse neighbourhood that supports economic growth’.
The scheme has been designed with a ‘contextual material palette inspired by the site’s rich industrial history that includes wirework production, leather tanning and a coal yard’.
A future timescale is not yet known.
Tga warrington view4
Project data
Location Winwick street, Warrington, UK
Type of project Mixed-use/residential
Client Iliad Group
Architect Tim Groom Architects
Landscape architect Layer
Planning consultant Zerum
Structural engineer Renaissance
M&E consultant Zerum
Transport consultant SK Transport
Heritage consultant Stephen Levrant Heritage Architecture
Noise consultant Hann Tucker
Air quality consultant Redmore Environmental
Archaeology consultant Archaeological Research Services
Ecology consultant Penny Anderson
Daylight/sunlight consultant Gordan Ingram Associates
Scheme overview 550 homes; 160 room hotel; 3,000m² commercial/office space; 0.4ha of green space and public realm
Block A
Area within building line - 1,215m²
Storey height - 10
Residential units - 150
Commercial lettable area - 1,000m²
Block B
Area within building line - 1,445m²
Storey height - 9
Residential units - 170
Commercial lettable area - 400m²
Block C
Area within building line - 1,350m²
C1 storey height - 9
C2 storey height - 17
Residential units - 200
Commercial lettable area - 200m²
Block D
Area within building line - 725m²
Storey height - 7
Hotel rooms - 160
Block E
Area within building line - 440m²
Storey height - 6
Residential units - 30
Block F
Area within building line - 400m²
Storey height - 6
Office lettable area - 1400m²
Tim groom warrington plan
