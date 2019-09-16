Tim Groom submits new plans for stalled Warrington site

Tim Groom Architects has revealed all-new plans for a plot in central Warrington, Cheshire, replacing earlier proposals abandoned following the 2008 recession

Submitted for outline planning, the latest scheme for the ‘redundant’ Wireworks site between Winwick Street and Tanners Lane includes 550 homes, a 160-bed hotel and 3,000m² of offices and shops.

The project, for developer Iliad Group, features six blocks ranging in height from two to 17 storeys and sits within the wider Warrington City Centre Masterplan and Stadium Quarter development area.

Previous plans by the same developer, then working with architect Falconer Chester Hall, were approved by the government in 2007. Although the approval was later extended in 2010, the scheme was never built out.

According to Tim Groom Architects, the latest proposal ’seeks to provide well-designed and sustainable new homes’ alongside workspace and a hotel to create a ‘diverse neighbourhood that supports economic growth’.

The scheme has been designed with a ‘contextual material palette inspired by the site’s rich industrial history that includes wirework production, leather tanning and a coal yard’.

A future timescale is not yet known.

Project data

Location Winwick street, Warrington, UK

Type of project Mixed-use/residential

Client Iliad Group

Architect Tim Groom Architects

Landscape architect Layer

Planning consultant Zerum

Structural engineer Renaissance

M&E consultant Zerum

Transport consultant SK Transport

Heritage consultant Stephen Levrant Heritage Architecture

Noise consultant Hann Tucker

Air quality consultant Redmore Environmental

Archaeology consultant Archaeological Research Services

Ecology consultant Penny Anderson

Daylight/sunlight consultant Gordan Ingram Associates

Scheme overview 550 homes; 160 room hotel; 3,000m² commercial/office space; 0.4ha of green space and public realm