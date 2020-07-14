Tim Groom submits Flintoff-backed Manchester office tower

Manchester practice Tim Groom Architects has submitted plans for a 13-storey office block in the city on behalf of former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff

The scheme for Flintoff’s company Logik Developments would see 20,000m² of workspace created on a formerly industrial site near the city’s Piccadilly station.

Located on Baring Street, the proposed block forms part of Studio Egret West’s £1.4 billion Mayfield masterplan (the Mayfield Strategic Regeneration Framework, which was approved in 2018).

The practice said that it had worked ‘proactively alongside’ but was ‘not directly part of’ the masterplan’s main backer, the Mayfield Partnership, which is made up of developer U+I, Manchester City Council, Transport for Greater Manchester and LCR.

Tim Groom Architects said in its planning application that the location of the site and design of the building would make it an ‘anchor point and landmark’ at the south-west corner of the broader development.

The practice added: ‘At ground floor, the concept is to create a strong plinth to ground the building.

‘At these low levels, it is proposed to use a concrete façade with a heavy exposed aggregate. As with the metal, the aggregate will give natural variation, while careful selection of the stone used will allow the colour to complement the metal above.The resulting finish will be tactile in nature and give a different, strong aesthetic at street level.’

Planning documents added that a light anodised bronze/brass finish would be used as an accent colour on the external walls of the scheme.

‘This will be used for selected features such as the windows and louvre screens around the rooftop plant and smaller fixtures such as light fittings at ground floor to offer a contrast to the earthy colours of the main façade.’

Flintoff set up Logik Developments alongside cousin Neil Spencer and business partner Tony Bhatti in August 2017.

SimpsonHaugh last year redesigned a proposed residential tower in Manchester’s Castlefield district for the developer.

Show Fullscreen Mayfield wider masterplan