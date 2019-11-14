Tigg + Coll submits plans for 43 flats on ‘challenging’ Tulse Hill site

Rising to seven storeys, the scheme on the busy crossroads between Norwood Road and Thurlow Park Road will provide 17 affordable homes and 26 homes for market.

The brick-clad development will replace two houses ‘in very poor condition’ and a car wash business. It has been designed around a series of courtyard gardens.

According to the practice, the ‘exposed location presented a number of challenges to overcome, including traffic noise and pollution, requiring careful consideration to mitigate their impact through the selection of robust materials, building form and careful positioning of external amenity space’.

Work is expected to start on site next spring and take 24 months to complete.

The architect's view Taking inspiration from the neighbouring Victorian villas and terraces, the form of the building is divided into a series of brick bays and protected recessed balconies, rising to seven storeys at the corner of the site. Window openings and fenestration reinterpret traditional proportions, with deep stepped reveals and refined contemporary detailing forming a rich and layered façade to create a contemporary building firmly rooted within its context. We have used a simple material palette with a series of brick tones across the building which reflect the variety of historical brick types used locally. This is complemented with simple stone detailing to window surrounds and the top floors, as well as folded perforated metal which has been used to form balustrades to balconies, screening to windows and clad service areas – all of which reflect the gentle change in tone and colour as you move around the building. The internal design of the apartments works with the form of the bays to create generous open-plan living spaces with interconnected external spaces which provide meaningful additional living space in the form of recessed balconies, terraces and private gardens. Floor-to-ceiling glazing has also been used to maximise natural light alongside concealed external blinds and solar shading to provide well-lit comfortable spaces to live in.' Typical floor plan

Project data

Location Norwood Rd, south London

Local authority Lambeth

Type of project Residential

Client Holland Park Estates

Architect Tigg + Coll Architects

Landscape architect Townshend

Planning consultant Iceni projects

Structural engineer Engenuiti

M&E consultant Edward Pearce

Gross internal floor area 3,750m²