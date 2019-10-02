Threefold wins approval for timber-framed house in Whitstable

Threefold Architects has been given the green light for a 295m² home in Whitstable, Kent, that ‘resonates with the surrounding buildings’ Tudor mimicry in a contemporary idiom’
The scheme within the Chestfield Conservation Area will replace an existing 1930s mock-Tudor house.
According to the practice, the designs were rubberstamped ’under delegated powers without a single objection’.
The detached house will feature a ‘heavy brick plinth’ ground floor which will support a lightweight articulated timber upper storey and aims to achieve Passivhaus standard in its operation and maintenance.
Work is due to start next spring for completion in April 2021.
Architect’s view
The site lies within the Chestfield Conservation Area, which is characterised by mock-Tudor houses built in the 1920s and 30s. The design draws inspiration from the historical context of the site through a contemporary reinterpretation of the vernacular forms and materials.
The architectural character of the new house seeks to resonate with the surrounding buildings’ Tudor mimicry in a contemporary idiom and with an honest expression of the building’s structural solid timber frame.
The house rests on a heavy brick plinth enclosing the ground floor and a lightweight articulated timber form sitting on top. A structural strategy has been devised which consists of a genuine timber structure – a ‘post-and-beam’ form of construction which achieves the appearance of a half-timbered building without simply imitating it, thus celebrating the predominant style found within the surrounding area.
The new house will be an exemplar sustainable building both in terms of its construction and its lifetime operation, as the client has long-term aspirations to raise the standard and awareness of sustainable construction within the area. Materials will be carefully sourced, the roof will be utilised for photovoltaic panels and the target is to achieve Passive house for the operation and maintenance of the building.
Project Data
Location Whitstable, Kent
Type of Project House
Architect Threefold Architects
Structural eEngineer Mervyn Rodrigues Associates
Quantity surveyor PT Projects
Ecology consultant Hankinson Duckett Associates
Gross internal floor area 295m²
Start on site April 2020
Completion date April 2021
