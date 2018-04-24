The new AJ Student Prize is open for entries!

All RIBA-accredited schools are invited to submit the final project of one undergraduate and one postgraduate student

The AJ has launched a free-to-enter prize aimed specifically at UK-based architecture schools, open to all students on RIBA-accredited architecture courses.

We are inviting all schools to submit the final-year projects of their two best students – one at undergraduate (Part 1) and one at postgraduate (Part 2) level. The projects must have been completed in the most recent academic season (2017/18). The AJ will publish the two entries received from each school in its annual student issue in July.

The judges – who will be announced next month – will choose two winners, one from each level, who will be announced at a prize-giving event in London this September. The winners’ work will also be covered in a September issue of the AJ.

This prize is a great platform for universities to celebrate the work of their students and their architecture departments in teaching the next generation of skilled architects.

How to enter Entries must be submitted by the school and not by individual students. Head to the AJ Student Prize website Complete the free registration process and entry form. You will be asked to provide general information about the school eg number of students, courses offered. Upload work for each student project. The following must be submitted: Executive summary of the project – maximum of 200 words

Executive summary about why the student should win – maximum of 200 words

5-10 high-resolution jpeg images of the project. Where possible this should include plans, sections etc. We need a range of landscape and portrait images Criteria Only entries from schools based in the UK are valid

Entries must have been produced by students during the most recently completed academic season (2017/18)

Each school can submit a maximum of two entries – one project from an undergraduate student and one from a postgraduate student. If a school submits multiple entries, the AJ’s editorial team will decide on the best entries to put forward for judging – but we would strongly advise that the school makes the decision on whose work to put forward

The submitted projects should be the final project completed either at undergraduate or postgraduate level. Deadline Friday 8 June 2018

