The Cass names Christian Frost as new head of architecture

3 May, 2019 By

Christian Frost has been appointed as the new head of the Sir John Cass School of Architecture 

Frost joins the London Metropolitan University’s art school from Birmingham City University, where he is currently professor of architecture and director of history, theory and cultural context.

He replaces Sandra Denicke-Polcher, who has been covering the role on an interim basis since the Cass’s former head of architecture Signy Svalastoga died unexpectedly last year. 

Frost, who will take up his post on 1 July, studied architecture at Cambridge University before completing his doctorate at the Cass.

The academic has experience in practice and is a regular chair of RIBA Visiting Boards and a member of the RIBA’s New Course and Course Changes Group.

The Cass said Frost would bring ‘significant knowledge of and ambition for the professional and academic expectations of architecture students and an architecture school’.

Earlier this year it emerged that controversial plans to move the Cass to north London had been scrapped, with the university now set to remain in the Calcutta complex, a former tea warehouse on Goulston Street, east London. 

