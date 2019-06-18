Unsupported browser

The AJ Student Survey 2019: life in practice

18 June, 2019 By

Student survey 2019

What are the realities of students’ first experiences of working life? Take our survey to help us find out what challenges architecture students are facing in practice

The AJ has launched its 2019 life in practice survey ahead of our annual special student issue, which is published in July. The results will form an important part of our ongoing research into both life as a student and working in the profession.

The data gathered will be used in both print and online articles.

Take the AJ student survey here

Respondents have the chance to enter a draw to win a selection of books including Evolution: The Work of Grimshaw ArchitectsA winner will be chosen on Friday 19 July.

Last chance! AJ Student Prize

The AJ also is inviting UK-based architecture schools to enter the AJ Student Prize, which celebrates the work of students on RIBA-accredited architecture courses. UK architecture schools have until Friday 21 June to submit final-year projects from two students – one at undergraduate level and one at postgraduate level.

