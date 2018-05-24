The AJ shortlisted for five prestigious magazine awards

The Architects’ Journal has been nominated for five Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards – one of the most prestigious accolades in magazine publishing

The AJ is shortlisted for both Business Magazine and Business Media Brand of the Year, while the recently launched AJ Architecture Awards is among the finalists for Event of the Year (business media).

Meanwhile the AJ’s managing editor Will Hurst, who has continued with his award-winning forensic investigations into the Garden Bridge scandal, is vying against nine other leading trade journalists for Writer of the Year (business media).

The AJ is also up for Cover of the Year – its February 2017 Women in Architecture edition competing with Vogue, The Big Issue, Wallpaper*, Inside Housing, Beano, Country Life, Stylist and Gardeners’ World.

Readers can vote here for their favourite.

The winners will be announced at The PPA Awards on 27 June at Grosvenor House, Park Lane.

Holyrood, Dods Group

Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group

Music Week, Future

Property Week, Metropolis

Pulse, Cogora

The Architects’ Journal, EMAP/Metropolis

The BMJ, BMJ Publishing Group

ttgluxury, TTG Media

Drapers, EMAP/Metropolis

Investment Week, Incisive Media

The Architects’ Journal, EMAP/Metropolis

Times Higher Education, TES Global

TTG Media, TTG Media

WGSN, Ascential

AJ Architecture Awards, EMAP/Metropolis

Campaign Underground: Applied Captivation, Haymarket Media Group

Drapers Digital Festival 2017, EMAP/Metropolis

Festival of Marketing, Centaur Media

HRD Summit, Contentive

Music Week Awards, Future

Pensions and Benefits UK, Incisive Media

TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies, TTG Media

Nathaniel Barker, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group

Sophie Barnes, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group

Andrea Bell, WGSN Insight, Ascential

Tim Fryer, E&T, The Institution of Engineering and Technology

Simon Gwynn, Campaign, Haymarket Media Group

Martin Hilditch, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group

Tim Hulse, Business Life, Cedar Communications

Will Hurst, The Architects’ Journal, EMAP/Metropolis

Petah Marian, WGSN, Ascential

Emily Tan, Campaign, Haymarket Media Group