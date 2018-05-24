Unsupported browser

The AJ shortlisted for five prestigious magazine awards

24 May, 2018By

Full screen000 cvr webbo 170209

The Architects’ Journal has been nominated for five Professional Publishers Association (PPA) awards – one of the most prestigious accolades in magazine publishing

The AJ is shortlisted for both Business Magazine and Business Media Brand of the Year, while the recently launched AJ Architecture Awards is among the finalists for Event of the Year (business media).

Meanwhile the AJ’s managing editor Will Hurst, who has continued with his award-winning forensic investigations into the Garden Bridge scandal, is vying against nine other leading trade journalists for Writer of the Year (business media).  

The AJ is also up for Cover of the Year – its February 2017 Women in Architecture edition competing with Vogue, The Big Issue, Wallpaper*, Inside Housing, Beano, Country Life, Stylist and Gardeners’ World.

Readers can vote here for their favourite.

The winners will be announced at The PPA Awards on 27 June at Grosvenor House, Park Lane. 

BUSINESS MAGAZINE OF THE YEAR

  • Holyrood, Dods Group
  • Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group
  • Music Week, Future
  • Property Week, Metropolis
  • Pulse, Cogora
  • The Architects’ Journal, EMAP/Metropolis
  • The BMJ, BMJ Publishing Group
  • ttgluxury, TTG Media

BUSINESS MEDIA BRAND OF THE YEAR

  • Drapers, EMAP/Metropolis
  • Investment Week, Incisive Media
  • The Architects’ Journal, EMAP/Metropolis
  • Times Higher Education, TES Global
  • TTG Media, TTG Media
  • WGSN, Ascential

EVENT OF THE YEAR (BUSINESS MEDIA)

  • AJ Architecture Awards, EMAP/Metropolis
  • Campaign Underground: Applied Captivation, Haymarket Media Group
  • Drapers Digital Festival 2017, EMAP/Metropolis
  • Festival of Marketing, Centaur Media
  • HRD Summit, Contentive
  • Music Week Awards, Future
  • Pensions and Benefits UK, Incisive Media
  • TTG Top 50 Travel Agencies, TTG Media

WRITER OF THE YEAR (BUSINESS MEDIA)

  • Nathaniel Barker, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group
  • Sophie Barnes, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group
  • Andrea Bell, WGSN Insight, Ascential
  • Tim Fryer, E&T, The Institution of Engineering and Technology
  • Simon Gwynn, Campaign, Haymarket Media Group
  • Martin Hilditch, Inside Housing, Ocean Media Group
  • Tim Hulse, Business Life, Cedar Communications
  • Will Hurst, The Architects’ Journal, EMAP/Metropolis
  • Petah Marian, WGSN, Ascential
  • Emily Tan, Campaign, Haymarket Media Group

Rogers and Hurst 140

Will Hurst with Richard Rogers

Will Hurst with Richard Rogers

