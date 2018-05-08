The AJ Architecture Awards are back!

Following last year’s smash debut, the 2018 AJ Architecture Awards are now open for entry

The AJ Architecture Awards highlight the very best projects across a range of key categories – from community schemes and cultural projects to tall buildings and workplace designs. All architects – regardless of size or scale of practice – are invited to enter their completed UK projects built between January 2017 and July 2018.

Our expert judging panels will visit all finalists to meet the architecture teams and capture a true understanding of the challenges involved in bringing each building to life. In addition to stand-out design, our judges will consider each project in detail – examining how it has met or exceeded the brief, how it has promoted client or community engagement, and how it has excelled in the use of space or sense of place.

Dsc 127

The AJ Architecture Awards were launched in 2017 and last month the AJ was delighted to win top prize in the ‘Best New Awards Event’ category at the 2018 Awards Awards, which recognise excellence in awards across the UK.

Last year’s AJ Architecture Awards shortlisted 120 buildings from Wick to Southampton, in 20 categories. Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands was named AJ Architect of the Year and Acanthus Clews’ Burford community centre scooped AJ Design of the Year. AJ Editor’s Choice was given to Reiach and Hall Architects for the Nuclear & Caithness Archives at a ceremony hosted by comedian Dara O Briain.

59 judges – including Mary Duggan, Carl Turner and Eva Jiřičná – chose among their category winners Walters & Cohen for its Vajrasana Buddhist Retreat Centre in Suffolk, and AL_A for the V&A courtyard.

The deadline for entries to the 2018 awards is 6 July and you can take advantage of a discounted early bird rate until 22 June.

All winning projects will feature in print in a special edition of the AJ and online, and winners will receive a special plaque to commemorate their success – and display on their building.

To find out how to enter the awards, click here

Early bird deadline: 22 June

Deadline: 6 July

Jury visits to shortlisted projects: 18 September - 8 October

Gala Dinner at the Roundhouse: 4 December

Why enter the AJ Architecture Awards? Jury panel visits All finalists will be visited by an expert panel of highly influential judges, providing a unique opportunity to promote their work to leading experts

All finalists will be visited by an expert panel of highly influential judges, providing a unique opportunity to promote their work to leading experts Media exposure Winners will be featured in a special edition of the AJ in December, on the AJ website and in the AJ daily newsletters

Winners will be featured in a special edition of the AJ in December, on the AJ website and in the AJ daily newsletters Competitive advantage Winning an AJ Architecture Award will establish your credentials as a design leader within the sector and endorse your work to help win new clients

Winning an AJ Architecture Award will establish your credentials as a design leader within the sector and endorse your work to help win new clients Winners’ press kits Along with a distinctive winner’s plaque, you will receive a specially designed logo to signify your status as a winner, shortlisted or highly commended entry, along with an official dedicated press release, enabling you to quickly and easily share your success with local and national media.

AJ Architecture Awards 2018 categories