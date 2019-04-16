TDO’s mixed-use scheme in north-east London approved

TDO Architecture’s mixed-use scheme in north east London has been approved by councillors

The 1,180m² scheme on Jubilee Parade next to Woodford Underground Station includes eight apartments, a 500m² retail unit on the ground floor and car parking below.

The project involves the replacement of a run-down building with a new three-storey development. An existing building at the end of the historic parade will also be refurbished as part of the scheme.

Located on a corner site, the scheme picks up on the parade’s existing herringbone brick banding, colonnades and glazing.

The building itself gradually steps back and away from the frame, which the architect says has the effect of softening the elevations as they become increasingly irregular and less formal.

The project includes balconies of assorted sizes, green roof spaces, varied layouts, and apartments with different aspects benefiting from sunlight at different times of day.

Show Fullscreen Site plan Site plan



