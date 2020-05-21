TDO unveils plans for £18.5m revamp of historic Southwark yard

Architecture studio TDO has revealed its designs for the £18.5 million office-led redevelopment and retrofit of an inner-city block in Southwark, south London

The scheme at Great Suffolk Yard, which has now started on site, includes the retention and revamp of a trio of former industrial buildings, some dating from the 1850s, and the addition of four new blocks built around a central yard.

As part of the 7,623m² commercial project, three existing structures will be pulled down and replaced: the Carriageway Building; the Engineering Building; and the Pickwick Building

Approved by Southwark Council, the development is backed by locally based developer Tailored Living Solutions, which, until this scheme, has worked predominantly on housing projects (see client interview below).

The proposals for the plot in the Liberty of the Mint conservation area will, the practice claims, ‘repurpose the block as a family of buildings [preserving] its eclectic character and historic patina’.

A TDO spokesperson said: ‘The client brief required a contemporary commercial development which offered the flexibility to be let either as a single building or to multiple tenants, with a 1:6 or 1:8 capacity.

‘This presented a tension between the requirement of the plan – to provide connected open plan floor space – and the elevations and character of the site, which called for conserving a family of distinct buildings.’

They added: ‘Floorplates have been designed to create a clear sequence of spaces across the site, so that the buildings can be occupied by a single tenant or multiple tenants.’

Project data

Location 127-131 Great Suffolk Street, London SE1

Local authority Southwark

Type of project Commercial workspace

Client Tailored Living Solutions

Architect TDO Architecture

Planning consultant JTS Partership

Structural engineer Axiom

M&E consultant QuinnRoss

Quantity surveyor and project manager Cast

CDM adviser Havio

Main contractor RI Design and Build

Funder: BentallGreenOak

Tender date March 2020

Start on site March 2020

Completion Autumn/winter 2021

Contract duration 24 months

Gross internal floor area 7,623m²

Form of contract Design and Build

Annual CO2 emissions n/a until built

Total cost £18.5 million

Visualisations Darcstudio and TDO

Show Fullscreen Ground floor plan Ground floor plan