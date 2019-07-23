TateHindle wins planning for new Salvation Army headquarters

TateHindle has won planning permission to create a new headquarters for the Salvation Army in south London

Southwark Council’s approval of the six-storey block at Denmark Hill will allow the charity to consolidate its administrative office and training provision across one location at the William Booth Memorial Training College campus.

After demolishing two existing buildings in the western area of the campus, TateHindle will construct a block ranging from four to six storeys to house the organisation’s UK and Ireland headquarters. These are currently run from buildings two miles to the north at Elephant and Castle.

A section of the site falls within the Camberwell Grove Conservation Area, and a Conservation Area Advisory Group told councillors that the proposals were ‘not contextual, alien to the character of the rest of the campus and quite without art’.

Planning officers said the buildings to be demolished were outside the conservation area, of no value and not worthy of preserving. They added that the replacement block’s massing had been ‘carefully arranged such that it will not dominate the area or cause undue harm to the collegiate character of the complex’.

The practice described its design as ‘simple and unassuming’, saying it was ‘sympathetic to the original masterplan’ and ‘acknowledges the symmetry of the campus’.

The Salvation Army has run training from the Sir Giles Scott-designed training campus in south London – named after the charity’s founder – for 90 years.

Façades are inspired by neighbouring listed buildings and feature a series of tall, multi-brick and stone bays punctuated by brick piers.

Two parallel wings run east-west either side of a full-height central atrium featuring tiered seating to create a large communal area.

Open-plan office space, designed to be flexible and support smart working, is arranged around the atrium to accommodate up to 450 employees and officers. Facilities will also include multifunction rooms, recording studios, an editing suite and a café open to the public.

The building is targeting a BREEAM Excellent rating, with sustainability measures including a mixed-mode ventilation system.

TateHindle director Andrew Tate said: ‘It’s a huge privilege to work with The Salvation Army on the design of its new territorial headquarters. Our vision aims to reflect its core values, with a strong emphasis on wellbeing and sustainability, while also acknowledging its history on the site by completing the symmetry envisaged by Sir Giles Scott’s original masterplan and enhancing the setting of the adjacent listed campus.’

Salvation Army territorial commander Anthony Cotterill added: ‘We appreciate all the hard work and creative thinking TateHindle has put into the design of this new building, which will allow the Salvation Army to deliver, more effectively, our mission as a church and charity to support the most vulnerable people in communities across the UK and Republic of Ireland.’

Work could start on site this autumn and complete by the end of 2021.

Show Fullscreen Upper ground floor Upper ground floor



