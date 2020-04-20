Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

TateHindle joins coronavirus fight with 3D printed scuba mask convertor

20 April, 2020 By Kate Youde

Tatehindle masks (2)

1/5

Hide caption

  • Tatehindle masks (2)
  • Tatehindle masks (3)
  • Tatehindle masks (1)
  • Tatehindle masks (5)
  • Tatehindle masks (4)
  • Comment

TateHindle has begun 3D-printing connector valves which can turn scuba masks into full-face respirators for NHS workers

The London practice, the latest architect to offer a creative solution for the frontline fight against coronavirus, has designed a valve that will fit a scuba mask to a standard medical viral filter.

The design draws on the existing ‘Charlotte valve’ connector developed in Italy to adapt snorkelling masks.

The personal protective equipment made by TateHindle was developed in consultation with two doctors including ear, nose and throat surgeon Max Whittaker. It is being used by surgical teams based at Homerton and Royal London hospitals.

TateHindle’s IT, BIM and CAD manager Ross Bateman said NHS procurement ‘wasn’t moving fast enough’ for the surgeons, who are working in a ‘high-risk environment’ performing tracheostomies on patients with Covid-19.

To date, the practice has sourced 40 scuba masks and produced 60 connector valves on its two 3D printers. It is in discussions with the RIBA about publicising the design more widely.

TateHindle provided the first 20 connectors for free. The remainder will be financed via a crowdfunding drive set up by Whittaker on the GoFundMe platform.

The page raised nearly £3,500 in its first four days, with donations now suspended while the new equipment is tested.

Whittaker said on GoFundMe that the surgical team and their families were ‘incredibly grateful’ to Bateman and TateHindle director Harish Ratna.

He said: ‘TateHindle designed the key component to link viral filters to masks. They donated not only their materials and time free of charge but went over and above buying extra masks for the wider team.

‘They worked over the Easter weekend through the night to get the initial prototypes completed in time. They are releasing the adaptor 3D file for anyone to download for free and use locally for similar purposes.’

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more