Tate Harmer reveals eco-development plans for Yorkshire sewage-works site

Tate Harmer has submitted plans for a super-sustainable development on unused land around the Esholt waste water treatment works outside Bradford

The project, for Yorkshire Water and sister company Keyland Developments, will create 150 homes and 100,000m2 of workspace for mainly bio-tech businesses, powered by the heat, power and water generated from the still-operational sewage facilities.

The in-use footprint of the original 13ha works has reduced significantly in recent years due to technological advances, leaving large areas of land close to the River Aire redundant and unused.

The Esholt Positive Living proposal, which has been lodged as a masterplan with Bradford City Council, is being billed as ‘one of the country’s leading sustainable industrial and residential developments’.

The homes will range in size from one-bedroom maisonettes to five-bedroom detached houses. They will sit on the north-western edge of the development, replacing the primary settlement tanks close to the existing Esholt village – the original ‘set’ for TV soap Emmerdale.

The commercial buildings will be built on the disused filter beds at the southern end of the site close to Apperley Bridge station, which reopened in 2015.

According to the design team, the scheme will fit within the existing valley landscape and include ’innovative ideas relating to health and wellbeing, the environment, social value, long-term value, sustainable transport’ and ‘intelligent energy use’.

A spokesperson said: ‘A key focus is on showing how homes and businesses can reduce their water consumption through innovative design, in a move that Yorkshire Water hopes will influence how developments in future can contribute to meeting the challenge of supplying a growing region with the water it needs, without impacting the environment.’

Show Fullscreen model photo tate harmer esholt plans for Yorkshire water plant Model





Keyland Developments planning manager Luke Axe added: ‘We’ve always known that Esholt has the potential to be one of the most significant developments in the UK, so to be at the stage where we are submitting our plans for this innovative sustainable development is incredibly exciting.

’We have worked extremely hard … undertaking extensive public consultations and stakeholder engagement to ensure the plans will enable Esholt to reach its potential and deliver far-reaching social, environmental and economic benefits.’

’This development demonstrates how sustainability can drive design and we are looking forward to being able to deliver this ambitious project.”

The team includes sustainability consultant 3 ADAPT and planning and design consultancy Barton Willmore.