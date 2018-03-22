Take part in our industry survey on race diversity in architecture

The AJ, in partnership with the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust (SLCT), is gathering evidence on race diversity in architecture with a landmark survey

The survey is open to everyone, regardless of race or ethnicity, and asks questions about experiences in the industry.

It has been 20 years since the Trust was founded, and 25 years since Stephen’s murder. The survey findings will help to inform articles in the AJ – and industry action points throughout 2018.

Please click here to take the survey

Statement from Doreen Lawrence

‘It has been 20 years since I set up the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust. My son was on the path to becoming an architect. We passionately believe that architecture as a profession and the built environment that surrounds us in our communities should reflect the rich cultural diversity of the people living in that community.

‘But, for many young people, becoming an architect seems like an impossible dream. Not because they lack ability or aspiration, but because they may not have access to the same opportunities as some. Our Bursary programme has supported more than 125 students with financial assistance to support their studies and our Building Futures Programme is leading the way in championing diversity and supporting young aspiring architects from disadvantaged backgrounds.

‘To date, we have supported 250 young people by providing them with work experience, real job opportunities and mentoring through the programme. With our support, some have gone on to establish their own successful practices and some have started careers with leading practices.

‘I think we can all agree that the architecture profession still has a long way to go to reflect the society that we live in. This survey is a positive and much needed step forward in creating more awareness within the industry so we can push towards achieving a more diverse profession.’

Statement from Marco Goldschmied



‘I established The Stephen Lawrence Prize in 1998 in memory of Stephen Lawrence, who aspired to be an architect. Now in its 20th year, it is awarded at the prestigious Annual RIBA Stirling Prize event, and rewards the best examples of projects with a construction budget of less than £1 million. I am delighted with this positive step and that the Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust is at the vanguard.

‘Through the trust’s work with our profession, we have seen a genuine desire for change in architecture and the built environment, which, via this survey, we’re taking as an opportunity to help support and influence others to create a fairer society in which everyone, regardless of their background, is afforded the opportunity to reach their goals.

‘For this reason, the SLCT has collaborated with The Architect’s Journal to launch this survey, which will allow us to highlight existing challenges and support organisations, institutions and individuals to foster diversity and inclusivity in the industry.’