Tadao Ando’s Piccadilly Gardens to be partially demolished and reworked

A wall which forms part of Tadao Ando’s Piccadilly Gardens scheme in Manchester will be ripped down as part of a revamp being drawn up by LDA Design

Previous plans by Urban Edge Architecture to demolish the 18-year-old wall and Ando’s pavilion were approved in 2017 but were later abandoned by developer Legal and General (L&G).

Under new proposals the free-standing wall will be ripped down while the pavilion will remain, with a green wall installed on its façade.

LDA was chosen by Manchester City Council to produce concepts for the £2 million of improvements to Piccadilly Gardens – a snip compared to the £10 million price tag for L&G’s planned overhaul.

The council said it would like to keep many of the ‘core elements’ of the previous plans, which it added had ‘attracted broad public support’.

It said the core elements it wanted to retain were ‘new planting, improved lighting and design to help deter anti-social behaviour, raising grassed areas and re-laying paths’.

LDA’s plans will be for a wider area than the previous scheme, expanding to include the section of Piccadilly to the north of the gardens, Parker Street to the south and Mosley Street to the west.

Manchester City Council leader Richard Leese said: ‘We know that Piccadilly Gardens is a major issue for a lot of people which they have strong views about.

‘We are committed to funding and bringing forward a scheme which will both improve its appearance and help make it more of a welcoming, family-friendly space.’

Tadao Ando’s pavilion and wall were built in 2002 during a major makeover of the gardens, but have been widely criticised and even blamed for Piccadilly Gardens being branded one of the city’s worst tourist attractions by TripAdvisor.

The pavilion is the self-taught Japanese architect’s only UK building, but he has also designed a water fountain which was unveiled in Mayfair in 2011.