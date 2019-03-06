Tadao Ando’s only UK building spared after Piccadilly Gardens rethink

Plans to pull down Tadao Ando’s Piccadilly Gardens pavilion in Manchester – the Japanese architect’s only building in the UK – have been abandoned

In 2017 Legal & General Investment Management Real Assets (L&G) won approval to flatten the controversial 17-year-old structure, with its infamous concrete wall, and replace it with a leisure-led scheme masterminded by Urban Edge Architecture.

But the developer has backtracked over its proposal, saying the scheme, drawn up in partnership with Manchester City Council to help fund a wider £10 million overhaul of the square, was no longer viable (pictured bottom).

Instead the council says it is planning to spend around £2 million of its own money to improve Piccadilly Gardens and turn a chunk of Ando’s building into a ‘living wall’ covered in greenery.

The pavilion and walled perimeter were built in 2002 during a major makeover of the gardens, but have been widely criticised and even blamed for Piccadilly Gardens being branded one of the city’s worst tourist attractions by TripAdvisor.

In 2013, Osaka-based Ando agreed that a proposal to cover the building’s grey concrete in greenery and plant life was an interesting idea which he would support. The plan was ditched in 2016 when L&G proposed to build a pair of larger pavilions with restaurants and cafes, but now looks to be back on the cards.

Council leader Richard Leese told the Manchester Evening News: ’We know that people have strong views about the need for improvements to Piccadilly Gardens. Indeed after begging, the gardens was the issue which was most raised in last year’s city centre review.’

‘We are determined to deliver those changes. While the scheme which was previously envisaged has not proved possible in its current form, it is not a case of back to square one.

‘The work which was done on that scheme, and the public consultation which established broad support for the principles behind it, will help shape the revised scheme and give us a sound basis to move forwards.’

He added: ‘As part of the council’s proposals for the gardens, we are looking to see the appearance of the concrete wall to the pavilion improved and softened.’

Meanwhile, Legal & General senior fund manager Mark Russell said: ‘We are pleased that Manchester City Council will be bringing forward proposals that build upon our own ambitions for Piccadilly Gardens and which will enhance the public realm.

‘[We] will continue to work in close collaboration with the council to deliver complementary improvements to the pavilion, further adding to the existing amenity of the space.’

New plans for the gardens are expected to be made public in the summer.

Ando’s only other completed project in the UK is a 2011 water feature in Mount Street, Mayfair, London.