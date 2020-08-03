Sweeping reforms will give new schemes ‘automatic’ planning permission

A major planning overhaul in England will allow ‘automatic’ planning permission for new homes, hospitals, schools, shops and offices

Ministers will this week announce a planning ‘revolution’ that will force local authorities to allocate land for developments that will then not have to go through the full planning process.

Under the new process, land will be designated in one of three zoning categories: ‘for growth, for renewal or for protection’.

In the first two categories there will be a new legal ‘permission in principle’ approach for new buildings, it is understood. Areas of outstanding natural beauty and the green belt will come under the protection category where most new buildings will be automatically banned.

The reforms will be published this week in a paper entitled Planning for the Future and follow an extension of permitted development rights announced earlier this summer.

Critics including the Local Government Association and the charity Shelter have already said that the move would lead to poor-quality new houses being built in areas without adequate public services and would lessen democratic accountability.

However, writing in the Sunday Telegraph, housing minister Robert Jenrick insisted the move would speed up and simplify development without compromising quality.

‘Local building plans were supposed to help councils and their residents deliver more homes in their area, yet they take on average seven years to agree in the form of lengthy and absurdly complex documents and accompanying policies understandable only to the lawyers who feast upon every word,’ Jenrick wrote.

‘Our reformed system places a higher regard on quality and design than ever before, and draws inspiration from the idea of design codes and pattern books that built Bath, Belgravia and Bournville,’ he wrote. ‘John Ruskin said that we must build and when we do let us think that we build forever. That will be guiding principle as we set out the future of the planning system.

‘New developments will be beautiful places, not just collections of buildings. Good design is the best antidote to local objections to building.’

Jenrick also claimed new homes would be ‘environmentally friendly’ to avoid the need for expensive future retrofitting and would have access to green space and parks.

He added that the reforms would ‘create thousands of new jobs, from bricklayers to architects’.