Sumita Singha joins race to become next RIBA president

Architect, academic and author Sumita Singha has thrown her hat into the ring in the contest to become the next RIBA president

Singha, 55, has been involved with the RIBA in various capacities for more than 25 years. As well as setting up the institute’s equality forum Architects For Change, she has also chaired the Women In Architecture group, served on council (2011-14) and sits on the RIBA Professional conduct panel.

She set up her London-based practice Eco=logic in 1993, specialising in ‘eco-friendly design, community projects and design for those with disabilities’.

Singha is currently a tutor in professional practice at the University of Westminster and is the founding director of Charushila, a design charity for community projects which has worked in some of the most troubled parts of the world, such as Palestine and Venezuela.

She has written numerous books including Architecture For Rapid Change and Scarce Resources (2012), the four-volume Women In Architecture (2018) and Future Healthcare Design (2020).

Singha is also a trustee of the Architects Benevolent Society and the Commonwealth Association of Architects and, since 2013, has been a non-executive director of Moorfields Eye Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, where she chairs the People and Culture committee.

Singha, who already has the 60 nominations needed to stand, told the AJ: ‘I see myself as someone offering a fresh and diverse perspective, someone who comes with a well-rounded experience that includes not only architecture but a seven-year stint in the public sector and success in changing procurement.’

Yesterday (2 June), the AJ revealed that Allford Hall Monaghan Morris co-founder Simon Allford had announced his bid to replace the insititute’s current president, Alan Jones.

Jones, whose term officially ends in August 2021, remains on an ‘extended leave of absence’ while the RIBA examines whether he abused his position as its president in relation to an extramarital affair.

All current chartered RIBA members and honorary fellows are eligible to stand for the presidency of the RIBA.

The successful candidate will take up office as president elect on 1 September 2020 and will then serve as RIBA President for a two-year term beginning on 1 September 2021.

Candidates for all the seats must be nominated. The nomination period opened on 12 May 2020 and closes on 16 June 2020.

Timetable for RIBA 2020 elections