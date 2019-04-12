Studioshaw's first one-off house approved for north London site

Studioshaw has been granted planning permission for a house on a backland site in Walthamstow, north east London
The 130m² single-storey house, approved by Waltham Forest’s planning committee, will be built on a site near Walthamstow Marshes.
The two-bedroom house, arranged around three small courtyards, is the first new-build house by the London-based practice.
The pitched roofs and the large courtyard next to the living space have been positioned to capture the maximum direct sunlight.
Studioshaw described the project as a low-energy house with renewable energy production provided by an air source heat pump.
The house will feature exposed blockwork and timber.
The brownfield site was purchased at auction with planning consent for a single-storey house with a flat roof. It is part of a two-house development, the other designed by Blee Hallligan Architects.
Source: Forbes Massie
Project data
Location Walthamstow
Type of project Residential
Client Private
Architect studioshaw
Landscape architect studioshaw
Structural engineer HTS
M&E consultant Harley Haddow
Quantity surveyor Dave Flower
Gross internal floor area 130m²
Form of contract Undecided
Annual CO2 emissions Unknown
Total cost Unknown
Architect’s view
The palette is simple and robust; fair-faced blocks, polished concrete floor, timber panelling, stainless steel kitchen and natural anodised windows and doors. There is no paint or plasterboard. It is a low-energy house with masses of insulation and renewable energy production. There are water saving measures and a sedum roof.
Planning consent required 50sqm of external space and so on this tight site, the design response was to organise the house around 3 small courtyards. The plan of the house is conceived as two rectangular blockwork boxes which form both the internal and external spaces. These are separated by thin aluminium framed glazing and level thresholds that allow the spaces to be experienced as a single entity. An articulated timber roof sits on top of the blockwork and has been designed to bring sunlight into the spaces throughout the day. We want to pre-fabricate the roof from CLT and crane it in.
The pitched roofs allow clerestory windows which add light, sky views and spatial interest to an otherwise landlocked site. The sun will cast shadows across the floor and walls of the space throughout the day.
Readers' comments (1)
Robert Wakeham12 April, 2019 12:32 pm
The plans seem to be of both houses, so which is which?
