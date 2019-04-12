Studioshaw's first one-off house approved for north London site

Studioshaw has been granted planning permission for a house on a backland site in Walthamstow, north east London

The 130m² single-storey house, approved by Waltham Forest’s planning committee, will be built on a site near Walthamstow Marshes.

The two-bedroom house, arranged around three small courtyards, is the first new-build house by the London-based practice.

The pitched roofs and the large courtyard next to the living space have been positioned to capture the maximum direct sunlight.

Studioshaw described the project as a low-energy house with renewable energy production provided by an air source heat pump.

The house will feature exposed blockwork and timber.

The brownfield site was purchased at auction with planning consent for a single-storey house with a flat roof. It is part of a two-house development, the other designed by Blee Hallligan Architects.

Project data Location Walthamstow

Type of project Residential

Client Private

Architect studioshaw

Landscape architect studioshaw

Structural engineer HTS

M&E consultant Harley Haddow

Quantity surveyor Dave Flower

Gross internal floor area 130m²

Form of contract Undecided

Annual CO2 emissions Unknown

Total cost Unknown