Studio Gang pips Foster + Partners in Chicago O’Hare race

Foster + Partners has lost out to Studio Gang in an international competition for an $8.5 billion expansion of O’Hare International Airport in Chicago

The local practice was chosen ahead of rival bids led by Foster + Partners, SOM, Santiago Calatrava and others, all of whom are still potentially in line to win work on the enormous redevelopment scheme.

The winning team will deliver a landmark new ‘global terminal’ and concourse to replace O’Hare’s existing Terminal 2 building, which will be demolished. The second-placed team – due to be announced ‘in the coming months’ – will meanwhile be commissioned to deliver two nearby satellite concourses connected to the main building by an underground tunnel.

Studio Gang – founded by Jeanne Gang in 1997 – was part of a biding team known as ‘Studio ORD’ also featuring Corgan Associates, Milhouse Engineering and Construction, STL Architects, and Solomon Cordwell Buenz & Associates.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel said: ‘The City of Chicago called upon teams from across the city and around the world to lead O’Hare’s historic expansion, and Studio ORD answered that call.

‘During this historic competition, the world’s best architecture firms submitted their incredible visions for the world to see – with each of these five world-class designs strengthening our plans to bring O’Hare into the 21st century.

‘Today we congratulate Studio ORD, which has proven it has the experience, expertise, and the talent needed to work with the City of Chicago as we usher in a new era at O’Hare.’

Teams that failed to make the shortlist include Grimshaw with Gensler, HOK and BIG.

Commenting on his inclusion on the shortlist Norman Foster, founder of Foster + Partners said: ’In 1991, we revolutionised airport design with Stansted.

‘At O’Hare Global Terminal, we are creating another revolution – an extraordinary shell with a span of 550 feet, with views that create a direct visual relationship with the aircraft and a sense of orientation and drama, a space that truly lifts the spirits. It pushes the limits of technology to create a space that is generous, flexible, and points to the future.’

He added: ’I remember coming to Chicago as a graduate and being captivated by the energy, the extraordinary location, the music the culture, and the outdoor sculpture – all of those influences blend together in our proposal.’

Participants were graded on their ability to meet budget and schedule requirements, airport regulatory requirements, and local participation requirements. Additional criteria covered sustainable design for the project which is targeting LEED Gold Status.

Chacago’s chief procurement officer Shannon E Andrews said: ‘After an intensive procurement process, the City has selected the top scoring team to deliver the design for O’Hare Global Terminal.

‘We are excited that the winning team has committed to substantial mentor-protégé agreements as part of their plan, to ensure that local firms will benefit from the economic activity of this major project.’

O’Hare, on the north-west side of Chicago, was created in the post-war years as a pioneering modern airport facility featuring concourses, highway access, underground refuelling systems, and seven runways.

The enormous 3,087ha airport was the busiest in the world from 1963 to 1998, and today is the sixth busiest with around 80 million passengers a year. Both terminals 2 and 3 have yet to be upgraded from their original design.