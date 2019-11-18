Studio Egret West’s Tottenham scheme needs more social housing, says council

Haringey Council is reviewing Studio Egret West’s £1 billion High Road West regeneration in Tottenham in a bid to ’significantly increase’ the scheme’s social housing

A planning application for the scheme near Tottenham Hotspur’s new football stadium, for developer Lendlease, was scheduled to be submitted at the end of 2018.

But the scheme was delayed following new estate regeneration rules. These mean the scheme cannot receive GLA funding without a positive vote from residents on the 297-home Love Lane Estate, which would be demolished under the plans.

A ballot had originally been planned for earlier this year but never took place, and now a council scrutiny report reveals the scheme’s scope is being reviewed.

While many Love Lane Estate residents have already been moved out, Haringey is using the estate to house large numbers of temporary accommodation residents while the final deal with Lendlease is worked out.

The current plans include 2,500 homes with 30 per cent affordable, more than 18,580m² of commercial, retail and leisure space as well as a new public square and park.

But the council is now trying to increase the number of council homes in the scheme.

A Haringey spokesperson said: ‘It is the council’s ambition to significantly increase the number of council rented homes as part of the High Road West scheme, so that those currently living in temporary accommodation and other residents on the Love Lane estate will have the opportunity of a new home as part of the High Road West scheme.

The proposals include tall residential buildings while concept designs from June 2018 reveal plans for a public square, surrounded by shops and restaurants linking to the new White Hart Lane stadium.

The space, to be called Moselle Square, features a curved multitiered library as its centrepiece, with a residential high-rise above.

The High Road West scheme is separate to Lendlease’s highly controversial Haringey Development Vehicle (HDV) which was scrapped last summer after Haringey’s newly elected cabinet objected to the amount of land it would transfer to the developer.

High Road West is being delivered through a different model to the HDV, with Lendlease acquiring the land itself rather than transferring it into a jointly owned enterprise.

Lendlease and Studio Egret West have been approached for comment.