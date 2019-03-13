Studio Egret West’s Balfron Tower overhaul slammed as ‘tragic’ missed opportunity

The Twentieth Century Society said the 27-storey tower’s new look, which was revealed as screens around the top of the east London landmark were taken own, is dramatically different from Goldfinger’s original design and ‘looks awful’.

Studio Egret West and Ab Rogers Design were appointed to undertake the £40 million revamp by Londonnewcastle with joint venture partners Poplar HARCA and Telford Homes in 2013.

As well as refurbishing the tower’s 146 flats building, the overhaul has involved the replacement of all windows in a different material, colour and with more slender frames.

Balfron originally had chunky white timber window frames, with distinctive vents on the east façade, largely similar to those on Trellick Tower, where its own refurbishment scheme has retained the original windows.

The new fenestration has an anodised brown metal finish and slim profile, with matching fascia panels, different to those they have replaced, and ‘unprecedented’ in the building.

Catherine Croft, director of The Twentieth Century Society, said: ’Given the controversial decision to change Balfron from social housing to private flats, this outcome is a tragic missed opportunity.

’Surely Brutalism now has enough fans that a conserved Balfron could be successfully marketed as a unique opportunity to live in a genuinely iconic Brutalist masterpiece. Now all that’s left is an ersatz hybrid.’

Christophe Egret, founder of Studio Egret West, said he was surprised at the society’s reaction and defended the studio’s choice of window specification and fenestration design.

He said: ’Bronze anodised aluminium frames were selected as the dark appearance is much less susceptible to staining caused by heavy traffic of the A12 than a white timber window would be, also offering a much greater level of acoustic and thermal performance.’

He added that, unlike the previous windows, the new ones do not require continuous maintenance, and their approach to the Balfron Tower refurbishment was ’informed by conservation, respecting the external fabric of the building’.

Tower Hamlets councillors gave the go-ahead for the controversial reconfiguration of Ernő Goldfinger’s 1960s Balfron Tower in east London in 2015.

Historic England approved of all the changes proposed in the planning application, including window replacement, of which they said, ’much of the significance of the Balfron Tower lies in its external character and landmark status. We consider the change of colour of the glazing bars to a darker anodised metal to be acceptable’.

The decision was criticised at the time by Croft, saying: ‘Balfron Tower is an iconic post war listed building by an outstanding architect, its national architectural significance recognised by the Grade II* listing. Future generations will regret the decision to strip out so much of the original fabric.’

The scheme also includes the re-instatement of original features such as the roof cornice, concrete boiler flues, internal corridors and the front entrance.

Balfron Tower was built between 1965 and 1967 and was Grade II-listed in 1996, a designation upgraded to Grade II* in October 2015. It is the largest block belonging to the Brownfield Estate in Poplar.