Studio Egret West wins Watford Business Park contest

The London-based practice will design and deliver a 7,100m² industrial ‘gateway’ complex on the 30ha Watford Business Park (WBP) which hosts around 65 firms and 1,000 jobs.

Studio Egret West topped an undisclosed shortlist to win the commission for Watford Borough Council, which is part of a £13 million programme of investment to upgrade the suburban employment hub.

Watford mayor Peter Taylor said: ‘We chose Studio Egret West because of the creativity and integrity of their design. As Watford grows, we need to continue to attract new businesses to our town and create more opportunities for employment.

‘To do this we have to offer high-quality spaces and places that people want to work in. Our aspiration for the Gateway Zone is that as well as attracting new businesses to the area, it will act as a much-needed catalyst to regenerate Watford Business Park.’

Watford is a major commercial and commuter hub north-west of London with a population of around 90,000 people. The project will deliver a series of buildings featuring modern, flexible business units intended to boost regeneration throughout the town’s industrial activity zone.

Potential occupiers could include businesses in the film, TV, life sciences and manufacturing sectors. Work on the project is expected to start later this year.