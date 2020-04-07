Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Studio Egret West wins Watford Business Park contest

7 April, 2020 By Merlin Fulcher

Full screen
Watford business park 2
  • Comment

Studio Egret West has won a competition to design a landmark complex at Watford Business Park

The London-based practice will design and deliver a 7,100m² industrial ‘gateway’ complex on the 30ha Watford Business Park (WBP) which hosts around 65 firms and 1,000 jobs.

Studio Egret West topped an undisclosed shortlist to win the commission for Watford Borough Council, which is part of a £13 million programme of investment to upgrade the suburban employment hub.

Watford mayor Peter Taylor said: ‘We chose Studio Egret West because of the creativity and integrity of their design. As Watford grows, we need to continue to attract new businesses to our town and create more opportunities for employment.

‘To do this we have to offer high-quality spaces and places that people want to work in. Our aspiration for the Gateway Zone is that as well as attracting new businesses to the area, it will act as a much-needed catalyst to regenerate Watford Business Park.’

Watford is a major commercial and commuter hub north-west of London with a population of around 90,000 people. The project will deliver a series of buildings featuring modern, flexible business units intended to boost regeneration throughout the town’s industrial activity zone.

Potential occupiers could include businesses in the film, TV, life sciences and manufacturing sectors. Work on the project is expected to start later this year.

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more