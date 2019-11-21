Studio Egret West submits plans for £365m Salford Quays scheme

An application for a £365million scheme featuring a series of waterfront towers, including a 48-storey centrepiece block, has been submitted to Salford City Council

The proposed 1,500-home Cotton Quays project at Salford Quays has been drawn up by Studio Egret West, Studio Partington and Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher.

The hybrid application includes detailed plans for 491 homes, a hotel, a multi-storey car park, a climbing wall, 2,300m2 of office and retail space, ‘floating gardens’ and two bridges.

The proposal for the plot across the Manchester Ship Canal from Daniel Libeskind’s Imperial War Museum north seeks outline consent for a further 1,004 homes, 900m2 of office and retail space and another hotel.



A design for the scheme was first unveiled in summer but evolved ahead of submission to Salford.

Studio Egret West led the planning process, worked as landscape architect, and provided outline designs for a cluster of three towers on the end of the quay, the tallest rising to 48 storeys, as well as two further residential buildings.

Studio Partington created detailed designs for phase one of the scheme, which includes a 235-bed hotel and 170 homes at the start of the quay.

Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher has designed 610 homes for the middle of the quay.

Across the whole development, the proposed homes range from one to three bedrooms and would mainly be for private sale, with 300 designated for private rent.

The site would be interwoven with green space, with the plans featuring ‘rain gardens’ created by channelling run-off rainwater from surrounding buildings, and ‘floating gardens’ to offer a haven for birds, bees and insects.

A south-facing quayside promenade would contain commercial and employment units while open-air harbour baths would feature multiple swimming areas and a sauna.

Frogmore and Royalton, the developers behind the scheme, are hoping to gain planning consent in spring 2020.