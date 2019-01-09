Studio Egret West submits masterplan for Essex neighbourhood with lido

Studio Egret West has submitted its masterplan for a new neighbourhood of 2,500 homes and a lido north of Essex’s Lakeside Shopping Centre

The practice has lodged plans with Thurrock Borough Council for its Northlake development, which also include a new school and a woodland park.

The 47ha green-belt site in Thurrock’s lakeside basin, also known as Arena Essex, currently comprises a motor racing circuit, go-karting track and a lake. It has long been identified by local authorities as a location for a new regional town centre.

A hybrid planning application has now been submitted by developer London Strategic Land seeking detailed permission for 342 homes, 12 apartment buildings and 24 terraced houses.

It also wants to build a lido with a sauna and changing-room facilities, a woodland park with 3km of mountain-bike routes and public realm improvements.

Outline permission is also sought for 2,158 homes across the wider site in addition to a primary school and a community pavilion with a rooftop garden.

Studio Egret West said Northlake’s linear park would work with existing ecological habitats to ’create a holistic landscape’.

’The proposals intend to establish a highly liveable community where wildlife-focused areas and people-focused areas are balanced and mutually beneficial,’ it said.

6 framework landscape render plan red line