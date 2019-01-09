Studio Egret West submits masterplan for Essex neighbourhood with lido

Studio Egret West has submitted its masterplan for a new neighbourhood of 2,500 homes and a lido north of Essex’s Lakeside Shopping Centre
The practice has lodged plans with Thurrock Borough Council for its Northlake development, which also include a new school and a woodland park.
The 47ha green-belt site in Thurrock’s lakeside basin, also known as Arena Essex, currently comprises a motor racing circuit, go-karting track and a lake. It has long been identified by local authorities as a location for a new regional town centre.
A hybrid planning application has now been submitted by developer London Strategic Land seeking detailed permission for 342 homes, 12 apartment buildings and 24 terraced houses.
It also wants to build a lido with a sauna and changing-room facilities, a woodland park with 3km of mountain-bike routes and public realm improvements.
Outline permission is also sought for 2,158 homes across the wider site in addition to a primary school and a community pavilion with a rooftop garden.
Studio Egret West said Northlake’s linear park would work with existing ecological habitats to ’create a holistic landscape’.
’The proposals intend to establish a highly liveable community where wildlife-focused areas and people-focused areas are balanced and mutually beneficial,’ it said.
6 framework landscape render plan red line
Project data
Client London Strategic Land on behalf of Arena Lakeside
Architect Studio Egret West
Transport and civil engineer Arup
Planning and sustainability Iceni Projects
Political engagement and community consultation Cratus Communications & Norris McDonough
Arboriculture Simon Jones Associates
Earthworks and remediation Volker Fitzpatrick
Ecologist Ecology Solutions
Air quality and noise WYG
Sport and leisure consultant WYG
Landscape and visual impact Clive Self Associates
Cost consultant Gardiner + Theobald
Legal advice Town Legal
CGIs Factory Fifteen
