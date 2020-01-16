Studio Egret West reveals detailed designs of £1.4bn Mayfield scheme in Manchester

Studio Egret West has released never-before-seen visuals of its £1.4 billion Mayfield regeneration scheme in Manchester city centre

Last summer the practice, working with Bennetts Associates and Morris + Co, submitted an application to Manchester City Council for the first phase of the development on behalf of regeneration specialist U+I and its various public sector partners.

Masterplanned by Studio Egret West, the overall project covers 12ha of previously derelict land close to Piccadilly Station. It is being billed as ’Manchester’s largest regeneration scheme’.

Phase one includes the city’s first new park in a century and a 550-space multistorey car park, both designed by Studio Egret West, as well as an eight-storey commercial building by Bennetts Associates, which has a studio in Manchester. The application also includes a 20,500m² ‘flagship’ 12-storey office block designed by Morris + Co within the masterplan’s Baring Street Campus.

The scheme is expected to be considered by the city council’s planning committee in February.

U+I is joined under the Mayfield Partnership banner by London and Continental Railways, Manchester City Council and Transport for Greater Manchester.

The overall vision for the huge plot, which is expected to take a decade to deliver, includes up to 1,500 homes, 75,000m² of office space and a 650-bedroom hotel as well as retail and leisure space.

The site is currently home to Depot Mayfield, a joint venture between the Mayfield Partnership and Broadwick Live, which over the next five years will host ’a diverse programme of cultural activities’ while work continues on the wider regeneration.

Deloitte Real Estate is acting as planning consultant and construction is due to begin this summer (2020), subject to planning permission.