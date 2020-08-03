Unsupported browser

Studio Egret West reveals concept for Smithfield Market overhaul

3 August, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Buyer's Gantry

Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Buyer's Gantry

  • Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Buyer's Gantry

    Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Buyer's Gantry

  Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue food manufacturing

    Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue food manufacturing

  Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue looking towards Buyer's Gantry

    Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue looking towards Buyer's Gantry

  Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue looking south

    Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue looking south

  Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Lower Grand Avenue

    Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Lower Grand Avenue

  Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Rotunda Winter Gardens

    Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Rotunda Winter Gardens

  Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - axonometric

    Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - axonometric

Studio Egret West has unveiled concept designs for the reworking of the Grade II*-listed East and West Market buildings at London’s iconic Smithfield Market

The practice revealed plans to strip back the 150-year-old Horace Jones-designed structures to their original Victorian features.

The meat market currently occupying the buildings is set to be co-located with Billingsgate and New Spitalfields markets in Dagenham under plans drawn up by AJ100 practice Chetwoods.

A core theme of the mixed-use scheme proposed by Studio Egret West for the East and West Market buildings is food – with production, preparation and consumption to be facilitated under one roof.

Four large areas would be created by the scheme, allowing the building to adapt to future demand as the City of London Corporation builds on its vision of a Culture Mile stretching from Farringdon to Moorgate.

One of the newly exposed halls could house a sound-proofed multi-media entertainment space for local performances and cultural acts throughout the year, alongside independent food and drink kiosks.

Meanwhile, new units could host education and training programmes, offering opportunities for people to pursue careers in the food industry.

Studio Egret West’s plans would see part of the floor of the Grand Avenue at Smithfield removed to connect the building above with the basement levels below. This would create a sequence of spaces descending out to the Rotunda.

Studio Egret West director David West said: ‘This truly is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to set the direction for the restoration of these much-loved structures, and we believe the principles and interventions we are presenting will deliver the right balance of ambition, opportunity and flexibility for this next chapter in Smithfield’s history.’

The practice was appointed as lead architect by the City Corporation in January. It is being supported by Alan Baxter Associates, Donald Insall Associates, Max Fordham, Greengage, Spiers and Major, PT Projects, Deloitte, Iceni, and This Must Be The Place.

Members of the public can share their feedback on the concepts until Friday 4 September. A Private Bill is required in order to move the three markets to Dagenham, and a further iteration of the Smithfield concept designs will be submitted as part of that process later this year.

Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue looking south

Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue looking south

Studio Egret West Smithfield scheme - Grand Avenue looking south

