Studio Egret West-led team unveils 1,500-home Salford Quays scheme

A trio of practices are working on a 1,500-home regeneration of a largely unused site on the outskirts of Manchester

Studio Egret West, Studio Partington and Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher have drawn up designs for the multi-tower Cotton Quay scheme in Salford.

Studio Egret West is leading the hybrid planning application for the scheme for developers Royalton Group and Frogmore

The practice has also contributed outline designs for a cluster of three towers on the end of the quay, the tallest rising to 48 storeys, as well as two further residential buildings.

Studio Partington has created detailed designs for phase one of the scheme, which includes a 235-bed hotel and 170 homes at the start of the quay.

Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher has designed 610 homes for the middle of the quay in outline with some detail.

Across the whole development, the proposed homes range from one to three bedrooms and would mainly be for private sale, with 300 designated for private rent.

An upgrade of Salford Quays Metrolink station is proposed and the scheme also includes two hotels. A Copenhagen-inspired multistorey car park is designed to keep the streets clear of parked vehicles and includes a rooftop play area.

The site would be interwoven with green space, with the plans featuring ‘rain gardens’ created by channelling run-off rainwater from surrounding buildings, and ‘floating gardens’ to offer a haven for birds, bees and insects.

A south-facing quayside promenade would contain commercial and employment units while open-air harbour baths would feature multiple swimming areas and a sauna.

Royalton Group chief executive Ken Parker said: ‘We are delighted to bring forward plans for a flagship development at Cotton Quay. We are ambitious about transforming this underused brownfield site into a dynamic new neighbourhood in the heart of Salford Quays.

‘Our proposals, which include around 1,500 new homes, match the ambition of the overarching strategy for this area while reducing the pressure to build on the borough’s precious green belt. Our plans look to make the most of the unique waterfront location, which includes a pedestrianised promenade, floating gardens and waterside commercial units to create a destination waterfront public space for the wider community to enjoy.’

Studio Egret West also has an overarching place-making role and is landscape architect. Studio Partington is providing sustainability advice alongside MTT. Lichfield is the planning consultant.