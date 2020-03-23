Studio Egret West just gets through the door with £365m Salford Quays scheme

A £365 million regeneration scheme at Salford Quays by Studio Egret West, Studio Partington and Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher has won approval in what is likely to be one of the planning committee’s last acts before it suspends activities

The Cotton Quays project will feature a series of waterfront towers, including a 48-storey centrepiece block, and provide 1,500 homes.

Last Thursday (19 March) Salford City Council approved a hybrid application from developers Frogmore and Royalton. The spread of coronavirus means further planning approvals are now likely to be suspended.

The development is intended to evoke the area’s historic links with the cotton industry and is made up of four distinct quarters.

Detailed plans were approved for 491 homes, a hotel, a multistorey car park, a climbing wall, 2,300m2 of office and retail space, ‘floating gardens’ and two bridges.

Outline consent was given for a further 1,004 homes, 900m2 of office and retail space and another hotel.

A design for the regeneration scheme was unveiled last summer and later amended before being submitted to Salford.

Studio Egret West led the planning process, worked as landscape architect, and provided outline designs for a cluster of three towers on the end of the quay as well as two further residential buildings.

Studio Partington created detailed designs for phase one of the scheme, which includes a 235-bed hotel and 170 homes at the start of the quay.

Meanwhile, Carey Jones Chapman Tolcher has designed 610 homes for the middle of the quay.

Home across the whole development will range from one to three bedrooms and will mainly be for private sale, with 300 designated for private rent.

The site will include ‘rain gardens’ created by channelling run-off rainwater from surrounding buildings, and ‘floating gardens’ to offer a haven for birds, bees and insects.