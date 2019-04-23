Studio Egret West and Bennetts draw up Manchester regen plans

Studio Egret West and Bennetts Associates have drawn up plans for the first phase of a £1.1 billion regeneration scheme in Manchester city centre

The Clerkenwell practices are expected to hand in applications to Manchester City Council this summer for tranche one of the Mayfield scheme on behalf of regeneration specialist U+I and various public sector partners.

Masterplanned by Studio Egret West, the overall Mayfield scheme covers 12ha close to Piccadilly Station.

Phase one includes a public park and a 550-space multi-storey car park, both being designed by Studio Egret West, as well as an eight-storey commercial building by Bennetts Associates, which has a studio in Manchester.

Community consultation on the plans is due to start next month.

U+I is joined in project client the Mayfield Partnership by London and Continental Railways, Manchester City Council and Transport for Greater Manchester.

The overall vision for the site, which is expected to take a decade to deliver, includes up to 1,500 homes, 75,000m² of office space and a 650-bedroom hotel as well as retail and leisure space.

Deloitte Real Estate is acting as planning consultant. Work could begin this year.

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said: ‘Mayfield represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create an almost entirely new district in the city centre. We’re confident that the quality of the design and architecture, aligned with the unique park we are creating, will help us attract international businesses seeking the best possible environment for their employees.’

U+I deputy chief executive Richard Upton said: ‘At the heart of our vision is the creation of a world-class and socially inclusive neighbourhood which will attract businesses, residents and visitors, all drawn by the quality and vibrancy of the environment we are creating.

‘We look forward to sharing our detailed proposals with the people of Manchester in May this year and I know from the conversations I have had with many people over the last two years there is a great deal of excitement about what Mayfield will deliver for our city.’