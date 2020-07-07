Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Studio Anyo gets go-ahead for carbon positive, zero waste east London mews

7 July, 2020 By

Photo 2020 05 06 15 00 01 (1)

The townhouses at Orford Mews

1/7

Hide caption

  • Photo 2020 05 06 15 00 01 (1)

    The townhouses at Orford Mews

  • Photo 2020 05 06 15 00 02

    The townhouses at Orford Mews

  • Photo 2020 05 06 15 00 01 (2)

    The townhouses at Orford Mews

  • Photo 2020 05 06 15 00 01

    Commercial block at Orford Mewsd - the building also houses a three-bedroom flat

  • View entrance site green

    Entrance to the site showing the commercial block at Orford Mews

  • Axo amenityspace

    Axonometric of Orford Mews

  • 1707 ls 18 001 elevations cropped

    Elevations

  • Comment

Studio Anyo has won approval to build a carbon and energy positive, zero waste housing scheme in east London

The nine-home project behind Orford Road, Walthamstow, is being billed as a ‘pioneering’ new pilot scheme for emerging developer GS8 ahead of a wider programme rollout.

According to the team, the 1,125m² scheme in Orford Mews will ’achieve and exceed’ the RIBA 2030 operational energy and embodied carbon targets ‘even before incorporating on-site renewable energy or carbon offsetting schemes’. The projects aims to be carbon positive after 15 years of operation.

As well as the eight two-storey townhouses, the development also features a 206m² block housing commercial space and a three-bedroom flat which will be built from reclaimed bricks.

Michael Lynas of Studio Anyo said: ’Our vision for Orford Mews was to create a high-quality, efficient design framework that would result in a truly sustainable development.

’We incorporated a series of design choices to realise this, including the availability of local materials, compact massing to reduce heat loss, a bespoke, south-facing roof design, strategic window placement to retain heat and capture daylight and material choices driven by purpose and simplicity.’

GS8 director Ben Spencer added: ’When we set out four years ago with a goal to develop a flexible framework to build one of the most sustainable projects in the world, we chose Orford Road as the pilot to prove that, if we could achieve our carbon and energy positive, zero waste aspirations on a site this small and constrained, then it could be viably rolled out across any size development.

‘The next stage is implementing the innovative framework we’ve created and prove that developing truly sustainably doesn’t need to mean compromising on design quality or financial viability.’

The development, which will replace a number of low-rise industrial units, is due to start on site later this year.

Photo 2020 05 06 15 00 01 (2)

The townhouses at Orford Mews

The townhouses at Orford Mews

Extract from planning statement – zero waste commitment

The Orford Mews team is also targeting a zero waste construction project,to include a zero skip policy,by challenging the way in which buildings are designed, procured and constructed.

Following the pre-construction audit of the existing site, an inventory of all materials deemed in satisfactory condition has been created. This inventory, noting the estimated quantity and quality of materials, was reviewed by the design team to identify appropriate applications of the existing materials in the proposed buildings and landscape.

The design team has designed out construction waste, having sized the angular roof sections in identical triangles to allow for repeatability, and having identified uses for all offcuts.

Additionally, internal finishes, including plasterboard, have not been included in the proposed design, as they have been replaced with natural and renewable materials, such as plywood with a clay plaster finish with no use of paint at all in the proposed buildings.

1707 ls 18 001 elevations cropped

 

Project data

Local authority Waltham Forest
Architect Studio Anyo
Landscape architect London Glades
Planning consultant DP9
Structural engineer Elliott Wood
M&E consultant Integration
Quantity surveyor Newtonwood
Lighting consultant Integration
Main contractor GS8
Funding GS8
Start on site Autumn 2020
Completion Autumn 2021
Gross internal floor area 1,125m²
Procurement Self-build
Total cost Undisclosed

Axo amenityspace

Axo amenityspace

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more