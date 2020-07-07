Studio Anyo gets go-ahead for carbon positive, zero waste east London mews

Studio Anyo has won approval to build a carbon and energy positive, zero waste housing scheme in east London

The nine-home project behind Orford Road, Walthamstow, is being billed as a ‘pioneering’ new pilot scheme for emerging developer GS8 ahead of a wider programme rollout.

According to the team, the 1,125m² scheme in Orford Mews will ’achieve and exceed’ the RIBA 2030 operational energy and embodied carbon targets ‘even before incorporating on-site renewable energy or carbon offsetting schemes’. The projects aims to be carbon positive after 15 years of operation.

As well as the eight two-storey townhouses, the development also features a 206m² block housing commercial space and a three-bedroom flat which will be built from reclaimed bricks.

Michael Lynas of Studio Anyo said: ’Our vision for Orford Mews was to create a high-quality, efficient design framework that would result in a truly sustainable development.

’We incorporated a series of design choices to realise this, including the availability of local materials, compact massing to reduce heat loss, a bespoke, south-facing roof design, strategic window placement to retain heat and capture daylight and material choices driven by purpose and simplicity.’

GS8 director Ben Spencer added: ’When we set out four years ago with a goal to develop a flexible framework to build one of the most sustainable projects in the world, we chose Orford Road as the pilot to prove that, if we could achieve our carbon and energy positive, zero waste aspirations on a site this small and constrained, then it could be viably rolled out across any size development.

‘The next stage is implementing the innovative framework we’ve created and prove that developing truly sustainably doesn’t need to mean compromising on design quality or financial viability.’

The development, which will replace a number of low-rise industrial units, is due to start on site later this year.

The townhouses at Orford Mews The townhouses at Orford Mews

Extract from planning statement – zero waste commitment The Orford Mews team is also targeting a zero waste construction project,to include a zero skip policy,by challenging the way in which buildings are designed, procured and constructed. Following the pre-construction audit of the existing site, an inventory of all materials deemed in satisfactory condition has been created. This inventory, noting the estimated quantity and quality of materials, was reviewed by the design team to identify appropriate applications of the existing materials in the proposed buildings and landscape. The design team has designed out construction waste, having sized the angular roof sections in identical triangles to allow for repeatability, and having identified uses for all offcuts. Additionally, internal finishes, including plasterboard, have not been included in the proposed design, as they have been replaced with natural and renewable materials, such as plywood with a clay plaster finish with no use of paint at all in the proposed buildings.

Project data

Local authority Waltham Forest

Architect Studio Anyo

Landscape architect London Glades

Planning consultant DP9

Structural engineer Elliott Wood

M&E consultant Integration

Quantity surveyor Newtonwood

Lighting consultant Integration

Main contractor GS8

Funding GS8

Start on site Autumn 2020

Completion Autumn 2021

Gross internal floor area 1,125m²

Procurement Self-build

Total cost Undisclosed