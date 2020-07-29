AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Wales Trinity Saint David

About the School of Architecture

BSc (Hons) Architecture

Location: Swansea

Head of school: Paul Harries

Full-time tutors: 2

Part-time tutors: 9

Students: 40

Staff to student ratio: 1:12

Fees: £9,000

Undergraduate

Sona Koroghli, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title Art Gallery

Project description Our new school of architecture is driven by a philosophy of designing buildings and places responsive to context, that are sustainable and engage with local culture. This project for a contemporary art gallery in south-west Wales is rooted in the culture of the locale. The building is designed to exhibit both three-dimensional and two-dimensional work of Welsh artists and artists based in Wales. It features permanent galleries dedicated to two Welsh artists, Ceri Richards and Cerith Wyn Evans, who were originally from west Wales and have both produced work of international renown. The choice of site is Swansea Marina, which, before being established as a marina, had a long history as an industrial dockland. Sona wanted to create a robust architecture that made a strong response to the local docklands context without drawing upon typical ‘dockland’ iconography. The building is carefully orientated to benefit from solar gain and to minimise heat loss. The deep plan is energy-efficient and utilises a natural light and ventilation strategy wherever possible.

Tutor citation This is a very mature piece of work for a third-year architecture student, drawing upon a range of architectural influences, responsive to context, culturally engaged, and delivered with great clarity in the spatial arrangement. The project has great palpability and tactility. In plan, the proposal has a beguiling simplicity; however, the interior has a spatial richness and a carefully choreographed route. It exceeds the brief in being so successful on so many levels. Paul Harries