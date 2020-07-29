AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Strathclyde

About the Department of Architecture

Courses BSc (Hons) Architectural Studies, MArch, PG Dip Advanced Architectural Design

Location Glasgow

Head of school Tim Sharpe

Full-time tutors 15

Part-time tutors 46

Students 575

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees Scotland £1,820, rest of UK £9,250, international £18,100

Undergraduate

Eugenia Kakli, BSc (Hons) Architectural Studies

Project title St Mary’s Shelters – A Strategy to Provide Space and Hostel for Homeless People in Glasgow Centre

Project description The architectural community is in a prime position to seek out solutions to Glasgow’s current homelessness crisis. St Mary’s Shelters is a shelter developed in the framework of a City Strategy proposing four buildings aiming to raise awareness and relieve the ever-growing issue of homelessness in Glasgow. It incorporates temporary accommodation for the most deprived, providing 36 beds for the homeless, as well as freshly cooked meals, rehabilitative support and sanitary care. The shelter – which takes over the disused and dilapidated St Mary’s courtyard west of George Square – has been designed with interiors that evoke sensitivity, domesticity and warmth. An underground bathhouse is positioned centrally at the plot of the courtyard that is open to local residents in a bid to encourage channels of discussion between the general public and society’s vulnerable. The dorms are located in a slender, tall tower at upper levels hovering over the courtyard.

Tutor citation Eugenia’s innovative response to the brief goes beyond ‘a bath house for the city’, with a striking architectural insertion to the Glasgow city grid. The overall design proposal shows effective and efficient use of city-centre space and reflects thorough site and contextual analysis, in conjunction with consistent experimenting, testing and design development. Esther Weir

Postgraduate

Irene Palmiotto, MArch Advanced Architectural Design

Project title Instauratio Urbis III – Rome, Borgate and the Ethos of Architectural Imagination

Project description Instauratio Urbis III draws out an imaginary vision of Rome that is focused on the peripheral Modernist housing estates of the Fascist era, known as the borgate. Petrified in the spectacular image of the Eternal City, Rome seems as if without ethos, unsustainable and unable to inspire architectural and political imagination. Yet Rome’s architectures are saturated by controversial identities as they were during the medieval revolutions. This project is a continuation of Piranesi’s instalment of Rome, condemning Mussolini’s gesture through an urban vision, in which displaced inhabitants of the peripheries are invited to return to the city along with re-designed and re-oriented architectural fragments of the borgate. This imaginary city is unravelled between the ruins and over the landscape of the city through a series of seven architectural propositions, each corresponding to a different borgata and a different function: Domus Salutis (Healthcare), Locus Virtutis (Education), Domus Animarium (Spirituality), Locus Controversiae (Politics), Domus Memoriae (Culture), Locus Operum (Industry) and Locus Domicili (Housing).

Tutor citation Among images of the pandemic that will remain with us are those of emptied Italian cites, their inhabitants confined to undersized apartments, singing and clapping on balconies in gestures of solidarity. We could not have foreseen that Irene Palmiotto’s design thesis for Rome would become so current. If we were to call it a ‘masterplan’, it would be an intensely hopeful one. Gordon Murray and Piotr Lesniak