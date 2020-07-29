AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Sheffield

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, BA (Hons) Architecture and Landscape, MEng Stuctural Engineering and Architecture, MArch Collaborative Practice, MArch Architecture and Landscape Architecture

BA (Hons) Architecture, BA (Hons) Architecture and Landscape, MEng Stuctural Engineering and Architecture, MArch Collaborative Practice, MArch Architecture and Landscape Architecture Location Sheffield

Sheffield Head of school Karim Hadji

Karim Hadji Full-time tutors 23

23 Part-time tutors 29

29 Students 567

567 Staff to student ratio 1:15

1:15 Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £22,600 (UG), UK/EU £8,000, international £21,100 (PG)

Undergraduate

Joshua Burge, BA (Hons) Architecture, Studio P2.2

Show Fullscreen 7 joshua burge new bridge

Project title Canal and River Trust Headquarters and Museum of Water

Project description This project proposes a new Headquarters for the Canal and River Trust, located in Newark on Trent. The Canal and River Trust is a national charity which looks after 2,000 miles of waterways, including maintaining bridges, locks and aqueducts. The site is within an island between the canal and river, part of the distinct edge that exists between the tight grain of the historic town and the extensive flood plain to the west. The project explores the relationship with both the river and canal and engagement with the existing dry dock, proposing a series of linked workshop spaces, breaking down traditional segregation of functions. The project looks to resolve the public facing and working functions of the Trust and has created a scheme which proposes two distinct volumes, one containing a new Museum of Water, linked together by a new public space.

Tutor citation This is a sophisticated and rich scheme of a standard and resolution way beyond expectations at this level. The project evolved through a process of constantly exploring, challenging, making and questioning with careful research of the context – physically and historically. The range of technical skills displayed is as impressive as the scheme is outstanding and demonstrates an extremely high level of architectural resolution. Emily Pieters

Postgraduate

Jonathan Foulger, MArch, Palace of Reason

Show Fullscreen 04 building in context jonathan foulger

Project title An Accumulative Landscape

Project description Stockport in 2015 was the most vacant high street in the UK, and this project provides a template for how we as a society can respond to this vacancy. The project rethinks the typology of the department store and explores how such a building might be updated to respond to this modern urban condition. Spaces in the building are used for production and display, blurring this distinction. Items made and sold focus on local production to encourage a localised economy and support co-creation between producers and users, with products ranging from clothes and furniture to food and public services. The project grows out of Stockport’s existing urban fabric, exploring how buildings leave traces of architectural ideologies, societal eras and the accumulative nature of construction through time. The project provides a template to reverse the decay of town centres like Stockport, a collective and self-sustaining society responding to the declining high street and the global climate emergency.

Tutor citation Jonny’s project comes directly from the guts of place, remoulding the red stone upon which Stockport was founded to create a new topography for production. Magnifying the found condition of underground tunnels and buildings wrestling for space, the project re-uses indispensable material resources to create a civic spectacle of intrigue and endurance. It creates more selfsufficient cycles between making and consumption, providing an energising alternative to revitalise declining high streets. Jo Sharples