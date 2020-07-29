AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Salford

About the School of Science, Engineering and Environment

BSc (Hons) Architecture

Location Salford

Head of school Peter Walker

Full-time tutors 10

Part-time tutors 5

Students 158

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees £9,250

Undergraduate

Tessnim Tolba, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title Death of Rave

Project description This project proposes an archive dedicated to dance subcultures of Manchester. Popular analysis of rave culture include the concept of ‘Ego Death’ and the spirituality of rave. The project attempts to recreate the psychedelic and ritualised experience of rave culture through the interactive and dynamic qualities of each space. The spaces are defined by a continuous circuit that connects the four elements of the building: Archive, Education, Performance and Community, through a series of cantilevers that happen both above and below ground, emphasising the layers on and around the site. The building utilises the abandoned Victorian arches and subterranean crypts of the former rail and river infrastructure in the interstices between the cities of Manchester and Salford on the edge of the river Irwell. The entrance to these subterranean arches intentionally juxtaposes Manchester Cathedral with a geometric structure that similarly serves as a monument to spirituality.

Tutor citation The project plays an urban game of secular transcendence and transformation, made up of a series of set-pieces occupying pre- and post-industrial remnants in the centre of the city to create a network of open events. Taking inspiration from the works of Carlo Scarpa, the building’s materials are carefully considered to draw attention to the industrial history of the site. Lucy Brackenbury, Derek Hales and Vijay Taheem