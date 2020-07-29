Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Reading

29 July, 2020

The student selected for the AJ Student Prize by University of Reading

About the School of Architecture

  • Courses BSc (Hons) Architecture (MArch from September 2020)
  • Location Reading
  • Head of school Lorraine Farrelly
  • Full-time tutors 8
  • Part-time tutors 12
  • Students 165
  • Staff to student ratio 1:10
  • Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £20,830 (UG), UK/EU £9,500 international £20,600 (PG)

Undergraduate

Will Pike, BSc (Hons) Architecture

01 will pike exterior main perspective 0

01 will pike exterior main perspective 0

Project title ARC, Algae Research Centre

Project description The Algae Research Centre is a community of residents and visiting specialists living self-sustaining, encapsulated lives on the edges of a newly formed lake on Greenham Common in Berkshire. There, algae is cultivated and harvested for the Centre’s investigation into algaebased fertiliser, 3D-printable filaments and injection-moulded bio-plastics. In the short term, the centre is focused on low-cost, low-impact, biodegradable domestic products, prototypes for which are tested and refined within the community before going to market. In the longer term, the ARC aims to rapidly scale up the technology to create the world’s first algae housing prototype. Beyond the centre, a masterplan for the site introduces new trails, meadows, smallholdings, a wind farm and forest, rewilding of the Common and enriching of its ecosystem. The ARC itself is made up of several sections: the extractor, the silos, research and production labs, community hub and housing clusters. A large atrium encourages stack ventilation and visual connectivity between all research areas.

Tutor citation Will’s architecture is a novel hybrid, merging industrial, agricultural and public building typologies and creating exciting conditions and connections with surrounding landscape and water. The story is skilfully told, mediating the scales of the masterplan, the lakeside, the labs, the home and the online store. Negin Ghorbani

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more