AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Reading

School of Architecture

BSc (Hons) Architecture (MArch from September 2020)

BSc (Hons) Architecture (MArch from September 2020) Location Reading

Head of school Lorraine Farrelly

Full-time tutors 8

Part-time tutors 12

Students 165

Staff to student ratio 1:10

Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £20,830 (UG), UK/EU £9,500 international £20,600 (PG)

Undergraduate

Will Pike, BSc (Hons) Architecture

Project title ARC, Algae Research Centre

Project description The Algae Research Centre is a community of residents and visiting specialists living self-sustaining, encapsulated lives on the edges of a newly formed lake on Greenham Common in Berkshire. There, algae is cultivated and harvested for the Centre’s investigation into algaebased fertiliser, 3D-printable filaments and injection-moulded bio-plastics. In the short term, the centre is focused on low-cost, low-impact, biodegradable domestic products, prototypes for which are tested and refined within the community before going to market. In the longer term, the ARC aims to rapidly scale up the technology to create the world’s first algae housing prototype. Beyond the centre, a masterplan for the site introduces new trails, meadows, smallholdings, a wind farm and forest, rewilding of the Common and enriching of its ecosystem. The ARC itself is made up of several sections: the extractor, the silos, research and production labs, community hub and housing clusters. A large atrium encourages stack ventilation and visual connectivity between all research areas.

Tutor citation Will’s architecture is a novel hybrid, merging industrial, agricultural and public building typologies and creating exciting conditions and connections with surrounding landscape and water. The story is skilfully told, mediating the scales of the masterplan, the lakeside, the labs, the home and the online store. Negin Ghorbani