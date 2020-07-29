AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Portsmouth

About the School of Architecture

Courses BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch, Final Examination in Professional Practice (Part 3)

Location Portsmouth

Head of school Oren Lieberman

Full-time tutors 22

Part-time tutors 11

Students 603

Staff to student ratio 1:12

Fees UK/EU £9,250, international £14,300

Undergraduate

Jodie Howard, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title Peckham Hybrid Village

Project description Sited in Peckham, the two main elements of this design are a new two-storey set of coliving flats constructed on top of an existing car park structure with shared living and garden space as well as 10 three-storey ‘family dwellings’. Each house has a front and back balcony, as well as private garden space. Integrating the two changes in level, a new courtyard space acts as a barrier/ shared space between the car park structure and the new dwellings, and the project aims to bring new ways of co- working/hot desking into local housing and co-living. Structurally, working within the existing structure, cross-laminated timber is used for ease of prefabrication and for strength-to-weight ratio. The prefabrication allows a passive house strategy to be implemented; improving airtightness and thermal performance. Adding green roofing to the car park and green walls to the dualaspect co-living spaces enhances biodiversity. Photovoltaic modules create a ‘hub’ of energy, utilising the solar gains from the south.

Tutor citation Jodie reminds us that Alberti had asked that we imagine ‘the house as a city and the city as a house’ – particularly poignant, as our cities have become reduced to the insides of our houses. Asked to design ‘hybrid’ housing, Jodie has in fact designed a hybrid city for our times.‘Can design solve urban loneliness?’ asks Jodie. In the face of current tragedies this project has, with an optimism currently in short supply, the courage to answer ‘yes’. Alessandro Zambelli

Postgraduate

Ker Neng Peh, MArch

Project title Peccioli WtE Plant and Plastic Centre

Project description This project sits in the Legoli landfill site near the town of Peccioli in Tuscany. Over the years, the landfill authorities successfully transformed a waste problem into an opportunity by generating electricity and thermal energy from the waste. This project aims to extend via architecture the current activities carried out at the landfill site with a plastic recycling system. The project started with a collection of experiments focused on Styrofoameating mealworms, which, in consuming plastic, convert approximately half of it into carbon dioxide through their faeces and bacteria. The core functions are to convert the combustible waste into energy while recycling the plastic into 3D filaments for further usage. The envelope is conceived as a habitat for the mealworms, ecologically coupling the living system with the architecture. Inside the building is also a hub for people to learn, research, publish, and understand the importance of recycling.

Tutor citation The brief has been exceeded because of the student’s ability to use architecture as a synthesis between science and art and humanities. Through a very thorough brief development, the project promotes possible solutions to reduce plastic waste while working with the architecture form, with the building acting as a landscape to engage public participation. Antonino Di Raimo and Alessandro Melis