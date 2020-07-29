AJ Student Prize 2020: University of Plymouth

About the School of Art, Design and Architecture

Courses: BA (Hons) Architecture, MArch

Location: Plymouth

Head of school: Andy Humphreys (acting associate head)

Full-time tutors: 10

Part-time tutors: 12

Students: 220

Staff to student ratio: 1:10

Fees UK/EU: £9,250

Christopher Logue, BA (Hons) Architecture

Project title A World Between Worlds

Project description As Britain’s Ocean City, Plymouth is already known for its waterfront, but there is a polarisation of wealth, resulting in inequitable access. There are boundaries, both physical and psychological. Lower-class communities believe that they cannot fully use the waterfront due to its heavy industrial use and because they cannot afford a boat or leisure activities. For the National Marine Park to really mean something for Plymouth, all citizens need to be included. A World Between Worlds aims to dissolve these boundaries through a multifaceted programme that integrates people, food, and water, regardless of wealth. The project provides equitable access, creating a space to allow people to interact through leisure. It sets up a locally productive scheme, where, through exchange, people can access facilities and opportunities that would have previously only been accessed through a financial transaction.

Tutor citation This project embraces all we have been trying to encourage students to embrace. The project originates from a series of local community consultations with the residents of the Teats Hill district, opening a dialogue to bring communities together through two distinct topographies – ground and water – to engage in activities that for the majority are ‘invisible’. Andy Humphreys, Alex Aurigi, Nikolina Bobic, Graham Devine, Nicola Fox, Hiliary Kolinsky, Roy McCarty, Michael Westley and Claire Williams

Liam Chamings, MArch

Liam chamings section aa

Project title Looking Back to Go Forward: Built Form as an Ecosystem

Project description The site was the historic area of Devonport and adjacent Mount Wise, areas long depressed since the loss of employment in the vacated shipyards. Students explored possibilities for, and the implications of, a more integrated relationship between the city and the sea and tidal waters framing the city. This project examines the possibilities of a more symbiotic relationship between built form and the urbanised landscape. By incorporating environmental stewardships and a more circular construction loop of building material, through on-site production, usage and re appropriation, there is now potential for a shift in the conception of ‘fixed’ built form post-2050 in the context of climate resilience. The project proposes a more circular approach to development that ensures the production of building materials. These industries aim to provide a response to the challenges of food production, water usage and the processing of waste.

Tutor citation Set against a narrative of pending sea level rise, Liam articulated a considered retreat at the urban scale from the existing shoreline and re-envisioned a re-inhabitation of the projected future shoreline that is more economically and socially just, and ecologically sustainable. His proposal for a research-oriented facility builds off this agenda, exploring the potential of a building envisioned and operated as an ecosystem unto itself, developed through a rigorous and broad inquiry. Robert Brown, Matt Emmett, Sana Murrani and Peter Moseley